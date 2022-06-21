Five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane reunites with composer and lyricist Lewis Flinn to bring to life this hilarious and stirring new theatrical adventure. Directed by Mark Brokaw, "Hood" runs through June 26 in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
“I feel very lucky at this point in time to have the opportunity to work on this piece of material with this gifted group of people,” Brokaw said. “The piece touches on so many of the issues we’re all currently struggling with and that threaten to consume us, but it does it through laughter, generosity and kindness — all things the world desperately needs right now. This musical offers a road map to joy.”
"Hood" is the story of the nobleman forced out of his home and into the wilderness, who seeks revenge not only for himself but against an unjust system. And as he sets out on a mission to rescue the damsel he left behind, he discovers that this particular damsel doesn’t need any rescuing.
“The legend of Robin Hood has been passed down for more than 800 years, revisited and adapted by hundreds of troubadours, storytellers, writers in theater and recently in TV and film,” said Flinn. “Not only is it a David versus Goliath tale, but it is about individuals — everyday people — making choices to stand up rather than be complacent, to not accept the status quo and to fight for what they believe in. But also, and perhaps more importantly, it’s larger than life and fun, with adventure and love and a big heart.
“Musically, I wanted the score to have strong melodies and songs that could be sung by anyone, while also being catchy, uplifting and inspiring,” Flinn added. “'Hood' has a contemporary folk/pop score with some Celtic twang and Kurt Weill spices thrown in the mix.”
"Hood" offers audiences an opportunity to see a new musical from a talented and well-established creative team. Dallas Theater Center staged the show’s world premiere in 2017, and workshops in Sarasota (2019) and New York (2020) furthered the development of the piece. A new production was set to premiere at Asolo Rep in May of 2020 but was delayed because of the pandemic.
“I’m so excited to at last have this show come to life,” Beane said, noting the delay from the pandemic. “Its message that everyone has a hero deep within seems particularly meaningful today."
A prolific playwright, Beane’s Broadway writing credits include the musicals "Cinderella," "Lysistrata Jones," "Sister Act" and "Xanadu."
In addition to writing the music and lyrics, Flinn serves as arranger and composer. He has written musicals for Broadway and off-Broadway and scored over 50 plays on Broadway, off-Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.
A busy and in-demand director, Brokaw’s revival of "How I Learned to Drive" recently opened on Broadway.
Leading the cast of are Anthony Chatmon II as Robin and Savy Jackson as Marian.
Chatmon II previously appeared on Broadway in "Hadestown" and "Be More Chill" and in the national tours of Fiasco’s "Into the Woods" and "The Book of Mormon." His television and film credits include Kenny in "A Jenkins Family Christmas," "Reasonable Doubt," "Invasion," "Law & Order," and "Blue Bloods."
Jackson recently earned her BFA in musical theater at Pace University after being on the road with the first national tour of "Once on This Island" as a storyteller and the understudy for Ti Moune.
The cast also includes Billie Aken-Tyers (Much), Caitlin Humphreys (Lady Anne), Erin Kei (Lady Jane), Aury Krebs (Meg), Daniel Lopez (Alan A’Dale), Jamen Nanthakumar (Tuck), Luke Antony Neville (Scarlet), Nick Rehberger (Sheriff), Zachary Francis Stewart (Little John) and Imani Youngblood (Gamble).
“We have a powerhouse creative team and cast working on 'Hood' and it’s such a pleasure and honor to be working with Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy as enhancing producers,” said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. “It’s exciting for our audience to have the opportunity to see a show of this caliber before it potentially goes on to be staged elsewhere. The uplifting message and dynamic adventure of 'Hood' are going to appeal to families in our community in a big way.”
"Hood" contains some mature language, light sexual innuendo and brief moments of stage fighting.
