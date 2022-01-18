The songs may change, but the dream remains the same.
In our culture, four generations of young people, from baby boomers to Gen Z, have shared the same aspiration — to be a rock and roll star.
For most, it's a fleeting fantasy that never manifests itself much past karaoke warbling or video-game mimicry, and maybe a futile stab at learning an instrument until something easier distracts them.
Angel Bartolotta is one of the few who made the dream come true. When he took up the drums as a kid, it was true love. He committed early, and when he was still in his teens, he was living the dream for real, rocking around the world.
Then a funny thing happened. “People came to me,” Bartolotta said. They kept asking him to teach them how to play drums.
“I never thought about being a teacher,” he said. Why would he? He was happy being a musician.
But eventually he gave in, and he instantly realized he loved training young musicians almost as much as he loved playing music.
Teaching became a permanent part of his career. In 2016, he and his wife, Sally Bartolotta, started their own music school, The Rock Box Music School & Stage in North Port.
Like Angel, Sally had wholeheartedly chased the rock and roll dream in her teens, first as a guitarist then as a bass player and vocalist, and in her 20s she started enjoying success, touring nationally with big name acts, playing 50,000-seat arenas.
So much for the adage “those who can't do, teach.” They'd both lived the rock and roll dream for real. They built The Rock Box around the slogan, “Experience the music” to be a place where students not only learned how to play but how to be musicians.
When Sally was starting out, she said, she picked up on guitar just fine, but it took several years before she felt confident as a performer. Angel saw the same thing when he started teaching.
“My students got really good at playing drums, but they never did anything with it,” he said. “They never played with another human being. They never played on stage.”
The problem with the way music is taught most places, he said, is “you go in for your half hour, you strum a few chords, you go home and, OK, see you next week, and that's as far as you get.”
The lesson room was small as a closet, he said, and you never meet any of the other students.
“You have to learn to play with other people,” Angel said. “You could have a really good drummer, a really good guitar player, bass player, singer, but when you put them together for the first time, it might not mesh right away. They have to learn how to play as a unit.”
You have to learn how to perform on your feet, on a stage, he added.
At The Rock Box, students get to experience and develop every aspect of the dream at the same time. Lesson rooms are bright and roomy, and there's a main stage where students can perform together, and where they have open jam sessions that last Saturday of each month. The Rock Box also books its students to play at public events, to get them one step closer to making the dream a real-world reality.
The school also has its own recording studio. Students can book recording time, and the school puts together several compilation albums.
Students are encouraged to explore, to experiment with other instruments. “We open it up to everything,” Angel said. There's no commitment to the specific instrument.
“If you're learning guitar, you night as well try bass and ukelele. You know, try a couple of things, you know, more experience, more talent.”
Things have changed for the better, Sally said, even compared to when she was coming up in the '90s and early 2000s. There were still subtle barriers to female musicians back then, she said. Whenever anyone talked about her music they only compared her to other female musicians, regardless of who she knew her influences to be.
The kids nowadays don't feel those barriers, she said. “You see more women than in the past, probably in the last generation or so, performing and knowing, 'If I want to play, then I can,'” she said.
In fact, The Rock Box currently has more girls enrolled than boys.
There's also more freedom for both girls and boys when it comes to pursuing their interests. Unlike previous generations, you don't see silly stigmas like, “Drums aren't for girls,” or piano is too sissy for boys.
The approach is to give the students a chance to experience the dream more fully than most kids get to, while still a being a safe, nurturing environment. That's not to say they sugarcoat things, Angel said.
Often when people call for the first time, he said, they will ask something along the lines of, “How long will it take me to get good?”
He tells them, “It's up to you, man.”
Working with kids reminds him of what went through his head when he was in their shoes, Angel said. Part of the balancing act as a teacher is to rein the student in when they get ahead of themselves and to be encouraging when the student is discouraged or frustrated.
It also means preparing them for the future. “I'm pretty honest about it,” he said, “because I don't want them going out there with false realities in their head.”
On the other hand, “big picture, it is fun, it is cool, it's the best job in the world.”
A teacher has to face the reality that eventually every student will leave. They can only hope it's on a positive note.
“Students are meeting each other, they're forming bands outside of here,” Angel said. “They're taking it to the next level, which is the whole point of this place.”
To find out more about The Rock Box, visit www.rockboxmusicschool.com.
