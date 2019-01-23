Fresh off their Southwest Florida holiday tour in December, the family-fronted J3 Vocal Band are getting back on the road playing what they do best: good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll.
J3 will make the ‘oldies’ feel new again, performing songs from the ‘50s through the ‘80s, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St, Punta Gorda on Jan. 23.
Family members Dennis, Bonnie and Chad Johns rock the ages performing songs from artists such as Ben E. King, Tanya Tucker, Elvis Presley, Billy Joel, Dixie Cups, Beach Boys, Stevie Nicks, Chuck Berry, Roy Orbison, The Coasters, Roy Hamilton, and many more.
“Our songs choices are songs we like of course, said Dennis, “but we always consider our audience. We change the Somehow we seem to be choosing songs that folks want to hear. We
have been performing as this group for four years now. In that time, we have had at least four sold out shows and all the shows have been well attended.
Complete with costume changes, choreography and even a little comedy, no two shows are the same with the J3 Vocal Band.
“It never gets old,” said Chad. “It just doesn’t get any better than this; singing with my family has always been what I wanted to do more than anything.”
Fans come back time and time again to twist away with the group’s upbeat songs and personality, according to the band’s press release. J3 delivers an exciting, moving and memorable experience, while keeping true to each song’s original impact.
“Apparently, we are hitting on things people enjoy,” said Dennis, “... we see laughter, smiles and, on some songs, folks even shed a tear.”
The family’s master harmonies are not to be denied. Despite a hiatus from touring in the southern gospel industry for over 15 years, the trio launched the seven-piece group, adding
band members Wayne (guitar), Mike (bass), Dave (keyboards) and Steve (drums), rounding out the band to regenerate the old-school sounds of rock n’ roll’s golden era.
Before J3, the Johns family had traveled for 15-plus years as part of the southern gospel music industry. While taking a hiatus from traveling, the group had an opportunity to form an “oldies”
band and J3 Vocal Band was born.
“We do change our show each (new year),” said Dennis. “We keep songs people respond highly to and add songs as well so not to be the same each time in case of repeat fans. We have been
blessed with hundreds of people coming to our shows three or four times (over). We are highly honored to share that with them.”
The band’s members work hard to present a show worthy of each unique audience, according to Dennis.
“For the patrons that are spending their hard earned money to come to our shows,” said Dennis, “what an honor we all have to be sharing and performing some of America’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll songs. We promise you will have an exciting, fun, moving and memorable experience at each of our shows.”
J3 Vocal Band will take the stage at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. CPAC is located at 701 Carmalita St, Punta Gorda.
Ticket prices range from $20 to $33. For tickets or more information, call 863-494-9362 or visit www.sunevents.com.
