The Southwest Florida Symphony, Lee County’s only professional orchestra and the fourth oldest in the State of Florida, continues its revamped 2020-2021 season with Brave New Chamber Music concerts on Feb. 18 at the Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda.
Brave New Chamber Music Concerts are uniquely designed programs that sprung from orchestras’ needs to change how they deliver live music during the pandemic.
The Southwest Florida Symphony developed Brave New Chamber Music through shared creativity with and the ingenuity of February’s guest artist, guitarist, singer, composer and narrator, Andrew Lipke. Brave New Chamber Music Concerts are pared down fusion concerts, similar to the symphony’s wildly successful “Mashupalooza” performance featuring Maestro Steve Hackman in February 2020. The concerts are no more than 75 minutes long, with no intermission in order to provide the safest environment possible while still honoring the mission of performing orchestral music for the benefit of the public.
February’s Brave New Chamber Music features critically acclaimed guest artist Lipke with a Southwest Florida Symphony string quartet and consists of pieces by Beethoven, Mozart, Bartok and Haydn blended with tunes by The Beatles, The Velvet Underground, Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones.
“I am so grateful that the Southwest Florida Symphony found a way to bring live orchestral music to the public right now and that I get to be involved,” said Lipke.
“There’s nothing like the string quartet in all of music ... it’s not just an ensemble, but a musical form; it’s a veritable proving ground for almost all the great composers; it’s the epitome of individuality seamlessly combined into a unified whole, and it’s been an integral part of the musical output of artists as diverse as Mozart and The Rolling Stones.”
