'Rock & Roll Reignited' with Not Fade Away

Florida Studio Theatre kicks off the Summer Cabaret Series with "Rock & Roll Reignited," a new, high-energy revue reinvigorating rock and roll classics with sizzle, showmanship and style.
Performed by Not Fade Away, a live, four-piece band fresh off their national tour, "Rock & Roll Reignited" features almost two dozen songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s, including “It’s So Easy,” “Johnny B. Goode” and “A Little Less Conversation.”
Created by Jared Mancuso with musical arrangements by Mancuso and Nick Gallardo, this fiery music revue begins playing June 14-Aug. 7 in FST’s Court Cabaret.
"Rock & Roll Reignited" is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the Cabaret subscription package is "The Jersey Tenors - Part II,"a new show by the popular group, The Jersey Tenors, celebrating artists from the stage to the screen, and "New York State of Mind: All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys," a high-energy tribute to “The Piano Man,” himself.
Leading "Rock & Roll Reignited" is Jared Mancuso, an actor and musician who, since 2013, has performed nationally as Buddy Holly in several productions of "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story "to much critical acclaim.
“I had been doing productions of Buddy and other tribute shows that covered the music of Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper and the like, but they weren’t scratching this creative itch I had,” said Mancuso, who, as a professional musician, has released three solo albums. “I wanted to create something original where the songs were amped up and revitalized. I was worried that, if I didn’t find a new way to share this music that I loved, it was going to die out.”
This inspired Mancuso to create Not Fade Away in 2016, and since then, the musical group has performed at over 150 sold-out venues across the country. In "Rock & Roll Reignited," the band will deliver animated, contemporary renditions of rock and roll classics by such artists as Elvis Presley, The Beatles and Roy Orbison while still preserving the emotion behind and spirit of each song.
Gallardo, who created the musical arrangements with Mancuso, has performed internationally as part of the musical tribute show "December ‘63." He is an established concert entertainer, performing in such shows as "Forever Everly," "Valens to Valli" and "Luck and Ricky Live."
Joining Gallardo and Mancuso onstage are Aurora DuBois (bass) and Mike Gallardo (drums). A few years ago, DuBois was inspired to play bass after watching a video recording of one of Radiohead’s albums. Since then, she has become a skilled bass player and has started three different bands, each specializing in a different musical genre.
