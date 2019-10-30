Florida’s biggest Christian Music festival — Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe — returns on Jan. 24-25 for a faith and fun-filled weekend with live music by some of Christian music’s top artists, plus thrilling theme park attractions and entertainment.

Fans will enjoy feature performances by Grammy award-winning Christian hip hop recording artist, TobyMac, Grammy award-winning contemporary Christian music artist, Chris Tomlin, Dove award-winners, Newsboys, Alternative Rock Band, Switchfoot and more.

An event ticket also provides access to some of Universal Studios Florida’s most entertaining theme park attractions like Transformers: The Ride-3D, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem.

Rock the Universe fans will also enjoy autograph sessions with the genre’s top artists and access to the FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, which features more live performances by up-and-coming acts. And, on Sunday morning, guests can wrap up the weekend with a powerful worship service.

The full talent lineup is available at www.RocktheUniverse.com.

