Florida’s biggest Christian Music festival — Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe — returns on Jan. 24-25 for a faith and fun-filled weekend with live music by some of Christian music’s top artists, plus thrilling theme park attractions and entertainment.
Fans will enjoy feature performances by Grammy award-winning Christian hip hop recording artist, TobyMac, Grammy award-winning contemporary Christian music artist, Chris Tomlin, Dove award-winners, Newsboys, Alternative Rock Band, Switchfoot and more.
An event ticket also provides access to some of Universal Studios Florida’s most entertaining theme park attractions like Transformers: The Ride-3D, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem.
Rock the Universe fans will also enjoy autograph sessions with the genre’s top artists and access to the FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, which features more live performances by up-and-coming acts. And, on Sunday morning, guests can wrap up the weekend with a powerful worship service.
The full talent lineup is available at www.RocktheUniverse.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.