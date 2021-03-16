He needed something really big to kick off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
So, Sir Elton John produced an unparalleled 26-minute ad that was almost a year in the making.
The eye-popping promo announced the tour by live-streaming a CGI, virtual-reality reprise of Sir Elton’s whole career.
The video’s first five minutes alone slingshot you, surrounded by drifting 3D swirls of glitter, from Elton John’s 1970 U.S. debut at The Troubadour in Hollywood to the stage at Dodgers Stadium in 1975.
Dressed head to toe in a signature L.A. Dodgers bodysuit, the artist heaves his leg up on the piano, arches backward while pounding the keys, windmills up and down the stage, zooms head first through the camera, leaps on and off the piano, then morphs into a star-flecked angel rocketing into space.
The thing is, no 1970s Super 8 could have captured all this. No footage of the young Elton could measure up to today’s technology.
All the manic action came from Sir Elton’s official body double, Rus Anderson, who also sounds just like him.
From the time he was a 7-year-old accompanying his dad in a Scottish pub, Anderson had played in bands and piano bars.
But around 2009, after he’d performed in Florida for some time, people started seeing a certain resemblance in the wiry Scotsman.
They told him, “You kinda remind us of a young Elton John.”
Anderson had, of course, played Elton’s music and had always been a huge fan. Then, thanks to the miracle that was YouTube, he started studying 1970s videos of the sequined singer in full-on Liberace mode, wearing a rainbow of ostrich feathers, glam glasses and spangled bodysuits.
He thought: Yeah, I could do that!
He and his wife, road manager/costumer Somali Rose, put on an Elton John dinner show, feathers and all, in Clearwater. It sold out. They did it again, and that one sold out, too.
The show caught the eye of the press and, soon, venues like Harrah’s, House of Blues, Hard Rock Live and Legends in Concert started calling. It was no longer just Anderson and a piano; he had to hire a band.
“It snowballed really quickly,” he said. “We were doing Elton John tribute shows all over the country.”
In 2017 they got a call from Elton John’s office.
In the tribute community, such a call is normally as welcome as a letter from the IRS. This one was, instead, the Holy Grail.
“When Elton saw my videos, how I portray him and, more to the point, the era I portray — just the 1970s — that got his attention,” Anderson said.
Sir Elton had told his people, “Get that guy out here.”
Elton and his husband, David Furnish, flew Anderson to Los Angeles to film the farewell-tour promo as a 1970s-Elton body double, and hired Somali as the tour’s costume consultant.
Anderson still can’t quite believe it.
“Of all the people he could’ve hired, he hired me. It was really quite surreal, meeting Elton, his whole office, his band, his husband and children.”
Now The Rocket Man Show brings all those vocals and fierce piano playing into Gulf Theater in a spot-on re-creation of an early Elton concert. Anderson has a full band and costumes actually worn by the star — 1970s platform boots, giant glasses, blingy jumpsuits and his sparkly Swarovski tuxedo from 1984.
“If you want to see Elton, you can. He’s still performing,” Anderson said. “But if you want to see Elton from the 1970s, come see me.
“We love getting back to performing. It’s amazing what we can accomplish as a society when everyone pulls together to become part of something positive in people’s lives.”
Gulf Theater fog-sanitizes and wipes down door handles, railings and armrests before and after each show. Seating is limited due to social distancing. Staff and guests (but not artists) are required to wear masks in the building and throughout the performance. There will be temperature checks and hand sanitizer at the door.
