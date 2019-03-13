Broadway Palm is rolling the dice and putting bets on "Guys and Dolls" playing now through March 30.
Broadway’s perfect musical comedy about gambling men and the women who long to tame them is based on the stories of Damon Runyon. Guys and Dolls is the winner of eight Tony Awards, a New York Drama Critics Circle Award and won a Grammy for Best Cast Album.
The story revolves around Nathan Detroit, the ultimate gambling man and operator of “the world’s largest floating crap game.” He spends his days staying one step ahead of New York’s finest and evading marriage to his chorus girl fiancée of 14 years. Things really heat up when dashing, big time gambler Sky Masterson meets up with a refined Salvation Army girl Miss Sarah Brown. Masterson, who’ll bet on anything, gets talked into what appears to be an unwinnable bet involving the girl, setting up an unpredictable chain of comedic events. Guys and Dolls features one of the best musical scores in American theatre history with hits that include "Luck Be A Lady," "Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat," "Sue Me," "A Bushel And A Peck" and more.
Roll the dice with "Guys and Dolls" playing now through March 30, 2019 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $45 to $70 with group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers.
