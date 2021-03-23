The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is rolling the dice and bringing the laughs with "Nana Does Vegas." If you loved "Nana’s Naughty Knickers," you’re sure to love this hysterical sequel.
Get ready because Nana is back and this time, she’s taken a gamble and moved to Las Vegas with her sidekick Vera. Nana invites her granddaughter Bridget for a visit, but the weekend takes an unexpected turn when Nana’s new boyfriend, general manager of the casino, finds himself in hot water with the mob. Things really get interesting when Bridget does some investigating and exposes Vera’s side gig, comes face-to-face with a deadly mobster and runs into her fiancé who isn’t supposed to be there.
The Off Broadway Palm has adjusted their seating arrangement and is operating at a 50% capacity. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures the theatre has taken, visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that guests are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking including during the performance. In addition, a temperature check will be performed on everyone that enters the building and admittance will not be allowed to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.
