Rotary Club of Englewood hosting 41st Annual Fine Arts Festival

Karen Current of the Rotary Club of Englewood awaits customers at the barbecue tent at the club’s 38th Annual Spring Fine Arts Festival.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

The Rotary Club of Englewood is hosting the 41st Annual Fine Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25-26.

The annual event draws thousands of visitors to historic Dearborn Street in Englewood.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments