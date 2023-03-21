Rotary Club of Englewood hosting 41st Annual Fine Arts Festival

The Rotary Club of Englewood is hosting the 41st Annual Fine Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25-26.
The annual event draws thousands of visitors to historic Dearborn Street in Englewood.
Handmade items including fine jewelry, art glass, paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture and more will be available.
"It is a great way to celebrate spring and enjoy the ambiance of Englewood," said event organizer Marcia Zigler, in a news release. "In addition to the art displays, the festival will feature food and beverages from local restaurants and vendors, live music, and shopping throughout the Dearborn Street stores. It is important to support our community endeavors, the artists and local businesses to continue our recovery from Hurricane Ian."
The art show is free to the public, but Rotarians will be asking for a $2 donation that benefits the Englewood Rotary Youth Foundation. The Englewood Youth Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports many local youth activities, including over $50,000 for Lemon Bay High School Scholarships, the news release stated.
Donations will be used to support area youth activities and literacy campaigns, such as Englewood Elementary Reading Programs, Englewood Area Little League, Lemon Bay High School, Eagle Scout programs, and Kid’s Needs.
