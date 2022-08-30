Run for the kitties during Cat Depot's virtual Fall Feline Fun Run
Help saves lives and run for the kitties from wherever you call home whenever you have time during Cat Depot's virtual Fall Feline Fun Run.

Early Bird registration opens Sept. 1 and is $35 per registrant until Sept. 15. After, Sept. 15, registration is $45 per registrant. All registrations will include a commemorative T-shirt, souvenir race bib and certificate of completion.

