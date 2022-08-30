Run for the kitties during Cat Depot's virtual Fall Feline Fun Run

Help saves lives and run for the kitties from wherever you call home whenever you have time during Cat Depot's virtual Fall Feline Fun Run.
Early Bird registration opens Sept. 1 and is $35 per registrant until Sept. 15. After, Sept. 15, registration is $45 per registrant. All registrations will include a commemorative T-shirt, souvenir race bib and certificate of completion.
Medals will be awarded in three age brackets (17 and under, 18 to 44, and 45+) following the close of the race.
Packet pick-up is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Cat Depot Community Center, 2525 17th St., Sarasota. If you are unable to pick-up your packet in person, please inform the race coordinator.
Participants can complete the run of their choice at their leisure anytime from Sept. 1 through the end of October. Participants can then upload their time online for it to be counted toward medal entry.
Founded in 2003, Cat Depot's mission is to save lives, find loving homes and provide resources and education needed to improve the destiny of homeless cats. Cat Depot, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, limited-admission, free-roaming adoption, rescue, and education center, is recognized for its progressive design and commitment to helping homeless, abandoned, and injured felines locally, regionally and nationally.
In addition to rescue, adoption and education efforts, Cat Depot provides food for nearly 850 community cats and underserved personal pets each month. In addition, spay/neuter and trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) services are also offered at no cost to qualifying individuals for both community cats and personally owned pets. In an effort to care for sick and injured cats and their distressed owners, Cat Depot opened an affordable care clinic in November 2014. Reduced prices have helped people and their pets not only in Sarasota County but the surrounding areas. Over 4,300 cats and kittens receive treatment each year in the Cat Care Clinic. Directed contributions also provide veterinary services for qualifying cat owners.
