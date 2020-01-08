Run Universal’s inaugural Epic Character Race 5K and 10K weekend

By Universal Orlando
Running Universal’s inaugural Epic Character Race 5K and 10K weekend will take off at Universal Orlando Resort on Feb. 1-2 — but it wouldn’t be complete without a gaggle of larger-than-life characters cheering on the runners along the way.
The first-ever Epic Character Races will give participants ages five and up the unique opportunity to run surrounded by some of the most beloved characters in pop culture. Runners will be championed by mischievous Minions from Illumination’s “Despicable Me” and Minions franchises, Velociraptor Blue from the “Jurassic World” franchise with her Raptor Expert, the world’s favorite ogre Shrek and his friends from the DreamWorks Animation films, the heroic Autobots and villainous Decepticons from “Transformers” and more.
If runners need a pit-stop along the routes, many of these characters will be available for fun photo opportunities — making Running Universal’s Epic Character Race both an entertaining event and a race to remember.
Runners will also experience the exhilaration of running within the immersive theme park environments of Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. 5K runners will make their way through the Universal Studios Florida theme park — including the iconic scenery of New York, San Francisco and other areas of the park — as well as areas located toward the front of Islands of Adventure, including the mystical Port of Entry and Seuss Landing.
Runners of the 10K will experience a route that takes them throughout both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks, including the sprawling lands of Jurassic Park, Toon Lagoon and more. A full course map will be available on www.UniversalOrlando.com/RunningUniversal.
Registration is open with standard pricing beginning at $82 per person (plus tax). Runners can choose from multiple options for an unforgettable weekend, including 5K or 10K race registration, VIP race upgrades, which includes an extra-special character meet-and-greet and a triumphant post-race breakfast.
