Come one, come all. Vaudeville Entertainment presents "Runaway with the Circus!" on June 10.
Follow the story of a young girl as she travels through the excitement of circus life. Soar to new heights with the debut of the flying duo act, enjoy jaw-dropping contortion, sink into the sounds of our world-class singer, dance to the beat with energized dancers, be amazed by our talented silk artist and witness daring acrobatics.
“As an entertainment manager at night with Vaudeville and a speech language pathologist during the day, this show hits home for me. When initially playing with the idea of producing this show I was so close to graduating I could taste it, but buried under the books and student debt piling up, it was all too much. The only time I was truly happy was on the weekends, escaping with Vaudeville, when I could dress up and make magic for others — leaving all my troubles behind, if just for a moment, to share smiles and create art. Now, my art is rewriting the programs I teach to my students. Helping them find their voice and shut down limiting beliefs through singing, dancing, and playing. In our show, I am excited to incorporate a story of chasing your dreams and achieving your goals despite all odds. We have so many unbelievably talented performers demonstrating their passions and skills, coming as we are and relating to a place we've all been,” said Briana Falgiano, entertainment manager, lead performer and show producer.
