It’s summertime and that means that with schools officially out, students have a lot more free time on their hands. North Port’s Shannon Staub Library has a great solution — come to the library and have some fun.
Though they have a comprehensive children’s program that runs throughout the year, the summer offerings are even more plentiful. This year, the Shannon Staub Library’s summer events officially begin on June 15 at 11 a.m., with a ’90s Space Jam Kickoff party.
Toni Salvatore, Teen Services Librarian, says that the theme for the event was chosen because of the success of last year’s summer kickoff.
“This is the official start of our summer reading programs,” she said. “Last year’s theme was the 1980s and it went off really well.”
Students and parents who come to the event will be replacing those ’80s baggy, off-the-shoulder tops and leggings with ’90s-style acid wash jeans and flannel button-up shirts. And true to the theme, products of the decade will be seen all over the library.
North Port’s own DJ Jam All Day will be set up in one of the library’s meeting rooms, playing some of the 90s most popular hits. There will be a photo booth set up for memory-making fun, as well as a craft room, ’90s trivia contests and an ice cream truck parked outside giving away free cones.
Salvatore said that she has no doubt that the game room will be a popular attraction at the ’90s Space Jam.
“The room will be set up with classic gaming systems, like the Playstation One and the Nintendo 64,” she said. “We will be doing a Nintendo 64 tournament for Mario Kart 64, where they can race each other and see who wins. As prizes, we will be giving out Beanie Buddies.”
One of the newest technologies at the library will also be available for people to use at the event. Just as in what is commonly referred to as a Makerspace or Hackerspace, the Shannon Staub Library’s Creation Station is a place where creative individuals can gather to use shared equipment and learn new skills. It contains a variety of state-of-the-art technology, including audio production equipment, a 3D printer, Creative Cloud software and most everything else needed to bring imaginations to life.
During the ’90s Space Jam event, attendees will be able to use the equipment to make a special button to commemorate the day.
Salvatore said that she expects a large crowd at the library for this year’s summer kickoff.
“There’s no need to preregister for any of the events, just come as you are and have some fun,” she said. “This event is sponsored by our Friends of the Library — so everything is free here at the library.”
The Shannon Staub Library is located at 4675 Career Lane, in North Port.
There will be activities for children and adults of all ages. To find out more, call the library at 941-861-1740.
