Sail musically through the heavens to the stars with the Venice Concert Band

The Venice Concert Band, under the artistic direction of Bob Miller, presents “Somewhere Out There” on Jan. 23 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
This concert will include selections that will depict sounds and images from the great beyond. Featuring two selections by contemporary composers, the concert will open with a piece commissioned in 2013 entitled “Beyond the Clouds and Into the Heavens” by Richard Saucedo.
Other works include “As the Moon Whispers” by Benjamin Yeo, which paints a musical picture of a young child sleeping soundly beside the window listening to the voice of the moon.
The band will perform the recognizable “When You Wish Upon A Star,” arranged by Sammy Nestico. If the silver screen is something that you enjoy, the concert will feature “Mama Mia” and “Selections from Aladdin.” Arranger Peter Kleine Schaars selected the five most famous titles from “Mama Mia” and added the hit song “Waterloo” to create this medley which also includes: “Mama Mia,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Dancing Queen” and “I Do, I Do, I Do.” The “Selections from Aladdin” are based on the 2019 American musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Pictures. A memorable work on this concert will be Gustav Host’s “Jupiter” from “The Planets.”
Don Smith, a member of the Venice Concert Band’s trumpet section, will be a featured artist performing the Hoagy Carmichael hit “Star Dust.
