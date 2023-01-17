Sail musically through the heavens to the stars with the Venice Concert Band

Don Smith, a member of the Venice Concert Band’s trumpet section, will be a featured artist on this concert performing the Hoagy Carmichael hit “Star Dust.”

 Photo courtesy of the Venice Concert Band

The Venice Concert Band, under the artistic direction of Bob Miller, presents “Somewhere Out There” on Jan. 23 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.

This concert will include selections that will depict sounds and images from the great beyond. Featuring two selections by contemporary composers, the concert will open with a piece commissioned in 2013 entitled “Beyond the Clouds and Into the Heavens” by Richard Saucedo.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments