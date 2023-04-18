For 74 years, students involved with the Circus Arts Conservatory’s Sailor Circus Academy have wowed audiences with feats of physical strength, gracefulness and courage that might initially seem well beyond the abilities of performers so young.

In “Around the World in 80 Days,” attendees of all ages, from near and far, will be enthralled as young athletes, ages 8-18, flip, fly and soar to new heights in a show that tells the story of a smart, determined woman on a wild globe-trotting ride, seasoned by music and costumes reflecting the flavors of international locales. Show runs April 20-23.


   
