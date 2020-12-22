For over 70 years, students involved with the Circus Arts Conservatory’s Sailor Circus program have amazed audiences with an incredible spectacle of youth circus arts. In “Season’s Greetings,” audiences near and far will get to see 45 young athletes — ages 8-18 — flip, fly and soar to new heights in their annual holiday production.
Circus fans of all ages will enjoy acts showcasing beautiful aerial artistry, heart-stopping acrobatics, incredible acrobatic roller skating, lightning-fast juggling, Roman Rings and more. Acts have been modified to protect the health of and ensure maximum safety for the participants.
While the pandemic has impacted available audience capacity, it has also served as the catalyst for the CAC to add an affordable digital option, which will mean community members and circus fans from around the world will be able to enjoy “Season’s Greetings” from the best seats in the house — whether their house or in the Sailor Circus Arena.
Jared Walker, creative director for the Sailor Circus who is now entering his third year with the CAC, has conceived a traditional show based on holiday greeting cards. The Sailor Circus Academy will pay tribute to the many traditions and celebrations that take place in the month of December as well as New Year’s. Acts will explore the joy of family, the food, the fun, and the warmth of the season through positive and well wishes.
“I wanted to keep with a more traditional circus show. We all need a little familiar and some comfort after such a difficult year,” Walker said. “The circus has always been a great place for families, no matter their background or how they celebrate the holidays. We just want to celebrate with all of them and wish them the best for the season and the coming year.”
Audiences will enjoy new costumes as well as state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and multimedia elements — and the fresh air, due to the addition of an air purifying ionization system to the HVAC system — in the Sailor Circus Arena. “Season’s Greetings” will showcase the best of the Sailor Circus youth program.
The Sailor Circus Academy is the longest-running youth circus arts training program in the country, training students in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Founded in 1949, it is known as “The Greatest ‘Little’ Show on Earth.” The program teaches students more than 30 disciplines of circus arts as well as helps them to learn life management skills, gain self-discipline, bolster confidence and make a commitment to achievement.
Students affirm the program’s value in their own lives. “I have become stronger — mentally and physically — over such a short period of time,” said 16-year-old Sarasota High School student Kylee Langeneger. “I see myself progressing every day.”
Josie Macaluso, a 14-year-old who attends Sarasota High School, notes, “Coming to Circus is my favorite part of the day!” And Rylee Grover, 16, Riverview High School, adds, “I worked really hard and I am excited to show things I got to help create.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.