For 73 years, students involved with the Circus Arts Conservatory’s Sailor Circus Academy have amazed audiences with an incredible spectacle of youth circus arts.
In “The Greatest Little Show on Earth!” audiences will be enthralled as young athletes, ages 8-18, flip, fly and soar to new heights in a show that pays tribute to the origins and traditions of the circus arts.
Nearly 50 students will be featured in acts including: clowning; a Chinese-flavored combination contortion-acrobatics act; cloudswing; a three-ring-style act combining unicycle, bike and juggling; double-triple trapeze; acrobatics; Spanish Web; a solo clown act paying tribute to the late, great Lou Jacobs; high wire; an all-fabric aerial display utilizing the hammock and silks; slack rope; lyra; skating and — the traditional closing act — the flying trapeze.
Jared Walker, creative director for the Sailor Circus, is in his third year with the CAC. This will be his seventh show.
"With the many components of the show — enhanced through the narrative presented by our Ringmasters — we have endeavored to honor the proud tradition of the circus arts, telling the story of how the origins of the circus arts have evolved to the modern circus of today,” said Walker. “While there is no overarching theme this year, the true focus will be on the acts themselves, shining a spotlight on the incredible talents, dedication and fearlessness of these young performers.”
Audiences will enjoy gorgeous new costumes as well as state-of-the-art lighting, sound and multimedia elements such as the LED big-screen in the Sailor Circus Arena. Music featured during the show will include numbers by Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Nina Simone, “Skyfall” (from the James Bond movie), “2001 Space Odyssey,” “Blue Danube” and several classical selections.
Founded in 1949, the Sailor Circus Academy is the longest-running youth circus arts training program in the country, training students in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The program teaches students more than 30 disciplines of circus arts as well as helps participants to learn life management skills, gain self-discipline, bolster confidence, and make a commitment to achievement.
“For 73 years, our Sailor Circus students have continued the tradition of training hard, developing their skills, and pushing the envelope in the circus arts," said CAC head coach Miguel Vargas. "This year, we are excited to present a show where we will honor our proud circus traditions and introduce new, innovative ways of sharing our artistry. We are very proud of our students and invite everyone to come see them shine in 'The Greatest Little Show on Earth!'"
