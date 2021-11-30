Since 1938, the Sarasota Concert Association has brought the world’s finest classical musicians to Sarasota with its Great Performers Series. In addition to that series, the organization offers the free Music Matinees concerts. This popular community program features accomplished regional musicians who perform an array of musical styles. The series is coordinated by Gail Berenson and Mike Brooks, both SCA board members, who view this series as an important forum to showcase outstanding regional artists.
“The Sarasota-Manatee area is blessed with an abundance of exciting musicians—some of them already seasoned performers, others showing great promise in the earlier stages of their careers—and I’m proud that Sarasota Concert Association provides an excellent vehicle for sharing their talents with the community,” says Brooks.
“The 2022 Music Matinees concerts showcase outstanding performers who enable our audiences to join us in celebrating the richness of our musical community,” says Berenson.
The 2022 Music Matinees noontime concert season features Passerine (Jan. 12); violinist Sun-Young Gemma Shin, and pianist Avis Romm (Feb. 9); the Sarasota Opera's Studio Artists (March 16) and the GS Duo, with flutist Angela Galestro and guitarist Jonathan Smith (April 13).
Passerine
With inventive vocal harmonies and songwriting and supported by the sounds of acoustic strings, Passerine offers a fresh take on traditional folk and bluegrass music, as well as a repertoire of original songs that ranges from sweet ballads to the edgier side of contemporary Americana. Jan. 12.
Sun-Young Gemma Shin, violin, and Avis Romm, piano
Dr. Sun-Young Gemma Shin is an internationally sought-after performer on both baroque and modern violin as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestra leader. She is the concertmaster of the Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota. Pianist Avis Romm dazzles audiences as a soloist, chamber musician, and collaborative pianist. She has worked extensively with the Sarasota Opera, both as a musical/vocal coach and pianist/conductor and she performs regularly with internationally renowned soloists. Feb. 9.
Sarasota Opera’s Studio Artists
The Sarasota Opera's Studio Artists is a select and auditioned group of emerging artists who perform in mainstage productions by understudying principal roles and performing supporting roles, gaining valuable experience in the process. With dozens of roles needing understudies each season, the Studio Artists often step in to substitute for an ill or injured principal, sometimes with little notice. March 16.
GS Duo
The award-winning GS Duo formed in early 2010 during their undergraduate classical studies at Stetson University. Flutist Angela Galestro and guitarist Jonathan Smith offer a diverse repertoire of classical, jazz, Latin American and popular music. The group won second place in The American Prize Chamber Music Competition, making them the only two-person chamber music ensemble to earn a top prize in this category. April 13.
