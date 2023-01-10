Sarasota Concert Association presents The National Philharmonic of Ukraine

The Sarasota Concert Association presents the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on Jan. 18 at the Venice Performing Arts Center, and the Emerson String Quartet on Jan. 30 at the Riverview Performing Arts Center in Sarasota.
Led by conductor Theodore Kuchar, the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will perform Dvořák’s "Symphony No. 9," "From the New World" and Brahms’ "Violin Concerto" with violinist Vladyslava Luchenko.
Based in the medieval city of Lviv, the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine was officially established in 1902. They tour extensively around the world including Poland, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, and The People’s Republic of China. During the past several seasons they completed highly acclaimed recordings for major international labels including Naxos and Brilliant Classics.
Violinist Vladyslava Luchenko studied at the Lysenko Music School for highly gifted children in Kiev at the age of seven. Currently she performs as a soloist with orchestras on concert tours in Switzerland, Spain, Poland, Ukraine and Russia, including the Ukrainian Radio Orchestra and State Orchestra and the Luzerner Symphony Orchestra.
The Emerson String Quartet will perform at the Riverview Performing Arts Center on their farewell concert tour during their 47th anniversary season, they will perform Beethoven’s "Quartet Op. 59, no. 2" as well as Haydn’s "String Quartet in G major, Op. 33 no. 5" and Mendelssohn’s "String Quartet in E major, Op. 12."
Single tickets are on sale now at www.SCAsarasota.org or by calling the Sarasota Concert Association at 941-966-6161.
