Sarasota Concert Association presents The National Philharmonic of Ukraine

Led by conductor Theodore Kuchar, the Sarasota Concert Association presents the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.

The Sarasota Concert Association presents the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on Jan. 18 at the Venice Performing Arts Center, and the Emerson String Quartet on Jan. 30 at the Riverview Performing Arts Center in Sarasota.

Led by conductor Theodore Kuchar, the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will perform Dvořák’s "Symphony No. 9," "From the New World" and Brahms’ "Violin Concerto" with violinist Vladyslava Luchenko.


