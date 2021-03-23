The Sarasota Concert Association presents two outdoor performances at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in downtown Sarasota this spring. The John Miller Jazz Ensemble will perform at 5:30 p.m. April 1 and the George Nickson Percussion Ensemble at 5:30 p.m. April 13.
Linda Moxley, SCA’s executive director, says, “We’re pleased to present two live concerts this spring in the beautiful setting of Selby Gardens. John Miller, principal bass for Sarasota Orchestra, has gathered an ensemble of virtuosic musicians who will perform inspired jazz standards as the sun sets over Sarasota Bay. We also look forward to hearing what the George Nickson Percussion Ensemble has in store for us. Their remarkable talents on a multitude of percussion instruments, from vibraphone to marimba, is sure to provide an exciting musical evening.”
The John Miller Jazz Ensemble features saxophonist Peter Carney and trombonist George Mancini, along with an array of other jazz musicians.
The George Nickson Percussion Ensemble features George Nickson and Mike Truesdell on percussion, with guest artist Samantha Bennett on violin.
As principal bass of the Sarasota Orchestra, Miller enjoys collaborating with a wide range of musicians in various genres. He has performed as soloist with orchestras in New York and Florida and has performed Schubert's “Trout Quintet” with Andre Watts. Miller also regularly performs with a variety of jazz groups and has made several recordings, including his 2002 debut, "Miller and Ramsier play Ramsier" on Albany records. He was a member of the New World Symphony in Miami, where he toured Japan, the UK and Costa Rica.
Dallas Symphony's principal percussionist, Nickson, is joined by percussionist, Truesdell and violinist Bennett, in a unique program, showcasing a dazzling array of percussion instruments, including the marimba, vibraphone, xylophone and more. The program, specifically designed for Sarasota Concert Association, features selections from J.S. Bach’s "Well-Tempered Clavier," Steve Reich’s "Nagoya Marimbas," works by Ivan Trevino, Anders Koppel, Maurice Ravel plus ragtime xylophone selections.
A percussionist of great versatility and virtuosity, George Nickson has been hailed by The New York Times as “a performer handling his role with ease and flair.” Nickson is principal percussionist of The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and served as principal percussionist of the Sarasota Orchestra from 2012 to 2019. He performs frequently with the orchestras of Boston, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Honolulu, and San Francisco. A champion of new music, Nickson regularly appears as conductor in performances with his group, ensembleNEWSRQ.
World-renowned percussionist Colin Currie describes Mike Truesdell as "a poet and the thinking musician’s percussionist — a maverick with grace and subtlety.” Mike is assistant professor of percussion at Ithaca College, and a Juilliard graduate, where he received his doctorate degree, Truesdell brings his creativity, technical skills and stunning virtuosity to the stage for this unique performance.
