Benjamin Beilman displays his astonishing virtuosity along with international competition-winning pianist Alessio Bax at the Sarasota Concert Association's Great Performers Series recital on Feb. 25 at Riverview Performing Arts Center.
The program includes Ferruccio Busoni’s "Violin Sonata No. 2" and César Franck’s popular "Sonata in A major for Violin and Piano."
Beilman has performed with many renowned orchestras including the London Philharmonic, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Munich Chamber Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, the Chicago Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Nagoya Philharmonic in Japan. He has received many prestigious accolades including an Avery Fisher Career Grant and a London Music Masters Award. Beilman plays the “Engleman” Stradivarius from 1709 generously on loan from the Nippon Music Foundation. The Curtis Institute of Music announced Benjamin Beilman will join their violin faculty beginning fall of 2022.
Bax is a prominent recording artist and a familiar performer on at least five continents as a soloist and chamber musician, including appearances at Wigmore Hall in London, Lincoln Center in New York City, and the historic Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. He has performed with conductors such as Marin Alsop, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Sir Andrew Davis, Fabio Luisi and Yuri Temirkanov. Bax performed in a much-loved episode of NPR Music’s "Tiny Desk Concerts" with his family, performing lullabies for his toddler daughter with his wife and frequent collaborator, Lucille Chung.
