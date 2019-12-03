The Sarasota Contemporary Dance will join forces with Reverend Barry & The Funk, an eight-piece funk band featuring a three-piece horn section, and one of the fastest-rising “buzzworthy” acts in the state of Florida.
This collaboration “will not be a funk dance show, but instead showcase the essence of funk, groove and boogie through a contemporary dance language,” said Artistic Director Leymis Bolanos Wilmott.
The production will feature her original choreography in collaboration with the SCD dancers. The band’s live, high-energy performance features not only originals, but also true-to-the-original cover versions of funk and soul classics from Earth, Wind & Fire, Tower of Power, Prince, James Brown, Rick James, Aretha Franklin and more.
“It has always been my passion to collaborate with local musicians,” said Wilmott. “This is the first time that SCD will be partnering with a funk band, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that they are already a Sarasota favorite.”
About Reverend Barry & The Funk
Fueled by their recent Number One Global Position on ReverbNation’s Funk Charts after the release of their debut album “SxyGdLuv,” and the success of their recent breakout single “LoveShine,” (which will feature in the performance!) the band is now headlining festivals and larger venues around the state.
This band features:
Grammy-nominated drummer Ray C. Williams (Erykah Badu, Stevie Wonder)
Grammy-Nominated vocalist Yaya Diamond (for her work with Walter “Clyde” Orange of The Commodores)
Grammy-Nominated guitarist Mark Vincent (Melissa Etheridge, Stanley Clarke, The 5th Dimension, Dionne Warwick, Michael Sembello)
Bassist, lead vocalist and bandleader “Reverend” Barry Nicholson has performed and recorded with several top acts in Los Angeles, Dallas, Texas, and more.
The super-tight horn section — featuring Chris Chiodo (trumpet), Bob Miner (sax) and Donald Parker — have decades of performing credits in every imaginable musical style and configuration, from traveling circuses to big band jazz.
The Sarasota Contemporary Dance was formed in 2002 as Fuzión Dance Artists, Sarasota’s first contemporary dance company, by co-founders Wilmot and Rachael Inman. Now in its 14th season, SCD continues to bring dance to the community through eclectic performances and educational programming, while collaborating with artists and community groups to enrich the human experience.
