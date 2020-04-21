The Sarasota Film Festival announced the lineup today for its first-ever virtual festival taking place April 26-May 3, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Sarasota Film Festival, in conjunction with the arts community of Sarasota, has curated a lineup of films including features, documentaries, shorts and kid films for audiences to enjoy online.
“Now more than ever we feel the demand for entertainment and we are excited to work with local organizations to not only bring delightful and engaging films but ones that highlight the Sarasota and Florida community as a hub for the arts and as a global destination,” said Mark Famiglio, Co-Founder and President of the Sarasota Film Festival. “We thank all the filmmakers for sharing their work with us and hope our dedicated and loyal audiences find comfort and intrigue in these unique stories and voices.”
Tickets for the festival will go on sale beginning the first day of the festival. An all-access pass for all films in the program will cost $30, with each film or each shorts program costing $3.99 and educational programming free to audiences. To purchase tickets, find a complete schedule, and view films, visit the festival’s website at sarasotafilmfestival.com or download the Sarasota Film Festival app available for free in the app store.
The festival will include an Audience Award competition for feature-length films, voted on by online viewers, with one film being awarded. A local jury will be awarding shorts and student-direct films.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.