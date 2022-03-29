There a movies and then there are films.
It's sort of like the difference between “food” and “cuisine.” The first is the day-to-day stuff, including some guilty-pleasure junk. The second term refers to those offerings that were created with artistry in mind.
Over the past year, more and more people have been going to movies, in large part lured by the return of reliable tentpole franchises. Now it's time for local film aficionados to be regaled by a major reboot.
After two greatly reduced, largely virtual years, the Sarasota Film Festival is back.
The 24th edition of the festival will take place April 1-10, with a slate of more than 200 films.
Screenings and other festival events will take place at six locations:
• Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
• CMX Cinebistro Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, suite 1100, Sarasota
• Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota
• Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd, Sarasota
• Sage SRQ, 1216 1st St., Sarasota,
• 332 Cocoanut, 332 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota
In addition, after the success they experienced over the past two years, festival organizers have decided to continue offering virtual screenings as well.
For those who are interested in the festival, the toughest challenge might be figuring out which part, or specifically, which films, to see.
The festival's website, www.sarsotafilmfestival.com, offers information on all the screenings and other events that make up the festival.
The festival opens at 7 p.m. April 1 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium with a screening of M. Cahill’s “Porcupine,” followed by a reception at 9 p.m. The film is based on the true story of a woman who puts herself up for adoption and forms a bond with the misanthropic patriarch of her adoptive family. “Porcupine” stars Jena Malone, who will be honored in-person with the Sarasota Film Festival Excellence in Acting Award. Malone will participate in an “In Conversation” discussion at 1 p.m. April 3 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
At 6 p.m. April 6, The Historic Asolo Theatre will host “American Minefields,” a retrospective on the career of Sarasota-based multimedia artist and activist John Sims. The event will include a screening of Sims' 2020 filmed performance/installation “(Di)Visions of America.”
The festival's lineup of films is divided into categories, with a centerpiece film to headlining category. The Documentary Centerpiece will be one of the highlights of the festival. HBO’s “Listening to Kenny G” examines the career of the jazz saxophonist. Some people say they love his work, others say they hate it. The film, directed by Penny Lane, takes a lighthearted look at this conflict of tastes, and in doing so raises genuine questions about marketing and musical taste.
Both Lane and Kenny G will be at a screening of the film at 6:15 p.m. April 7. The pair will take part in an “In Conversation” session, and Kenny G will be presented the Sarasota Maestro Award.
The centerpiece film in the Narrative Feature category, “Montana Story,” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. April 5 at CineBistro Siesta Key. The film tells the story of two estranged siblings who return to the ranch they once called home.
The closing film of the festival will be “Loren & Rose,” about the bond between a promising young filmmaker and a storied actress who is hoping to revive her career. The film stars Jacqueline Bisset, who will be on hand to receive the Sarasota Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award during the festival award ceremony April 9. Bisset will also participate in an “In Conversation” discussion at 1 p.m. April 9 preceding the screening at 6 p.m.
There are also several “spotlight” films that are also being highlighted over the course of the festival. Those include Kogonada’s “After Yang”; Catherine Corsini’s “The Divide”; Ron Howard's documentary “Feed the People” and “Calendar Girls," a documentary about a group of senior volunteer dancers in Southwest Florida. A live performance will accompany that screening.
The festival is featuring 18 categories of short films, as well, along with numerous Florida, U.S. and world premieres throughout the festival.
