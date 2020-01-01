Internationally renowned experts discuss a vast range of domestic and global issues as part of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s (SILL) 2020 “Global Issues” series. The new season, which runs Jan. 7 to March 27, features 72 programs in Sarasota, Venice and Lakewood Ranch. SILL also offers recordings of 12 of its Thursday series lectures every Thursday at Temple Beth Israel in Longboat Key. Speakers explore dozens of topics, including the U.S. role in the world, income inequality, climate change, migration, artificial intelligence, and topical issues in Latin America, Asia, Europe, Russia and Iran.
A few of this year’s headliners include: Amb. Kathleen Stevens, former U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Korea, will explore how U.S. alliances in Asia are working in light of growing Chinese power; James Baker, a director of the Institute for National Security and Counterterrorism, will address national security in the light of artificial intelligence; Peter Georgescu, vice chairman of New York Presbyterian Hospital and director of Just Capital, will examine how to end income inequality; Dr. Ray Takeyh, who holds the Hasib J. Sabbagh Chair in Middle East Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations and previously served as a senior advisor on Iran at the State Department, will tackle the U.S.-Iran conflict; Dr. Susan A. MacManus, a University of South Florida Distinguished University Professor Emerita, will discuss changing voter demographics and the proliferation of news sources and concerns about "fake news” and Dr. Celeste Wallander, president and CEO of the U.S. Russia Foundation, will provide an insider look at the Obama Administration's foreign policy strategy.
