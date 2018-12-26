Internationally renowned experts discuss a vast range of domestic and global issues as part of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s (SILL) 2019 “Global Issues” series. The new season, which runs January 8 to March 29, features 72 programs in Sarasota, Venice and Lakewood Ranch. Speakers will explore dozens of topics, including the U.S. role in the world, changing patterns of violence against women and girls, America’s volatile politics, the future of democracy around the world, the aging brain, and topical issues in China, Korea, Russia and the Middle East. Programs run during the day in both Sarasota and Venice. An evening series, in Lakewood Ranch, is also available.
Upcoming lectures include:
Tuesday, January 8: “Implications of U.S.-China Strategic Rivalry” with J. Stapleton Roy. Amb. J. Stapleton Roy will discuss how China’s rise is confronting the United States with its greatest international challenge. The foundations for a constructive U.S.-China relationship are more fragile than at any time in recent decades. Missteps could lead to military confrontations and a costly arms race. Much depends on U.S. policy choices. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., in Sarasota; and 2:30 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice
Wednesday, January 9: “China's Global and Regional Ambitions” with Stapleton Roy: China is seeking global leadership. Amb. Stapleton Roy will address China’s eagerness to step into the role that the United States is moving away from. It is led by a strong leader with a clear sense of the ambitious goals he wants China to achieve. The United States is not yet seriously addressing this challenge. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Thursday, January 10: “Reflections on U.S. Policy in Post-Soviet Russia and Eastern Europe” with John Tefft. The end of the Soviet Union was the greatest strategic shift in the last 50 years. Reflecting on his work as a U.S. policymaker and representative in Russia and Eastern Europe over four decades, Amb. John Tefft will offer his thoughts on U.S. policy and the way ahead for the United States in this region which is critical for U.S. national security interest.10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., in Sarasota, and 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch.
Friday, January 11: “Reflections on U.S. Policy in Post-Soviet Russia and Eastern Europe” with John Tefft: The end of the Soviet Union was the greatest strategic shift in the last 50 years. Reflecting on his work as a U.S. policymaker and representative in Russia and Eastern Europe over four decades, Amb. John Tefft will offer his thoughts on U.S. policy and the way ahead for the United States in this region which is critical for U.S. national security interest. 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Tuesday, January 15: “Dealing with North Korea” with Christopher Hill: Amb. Christopher Hill will discuss recent challenges as the United States attempts to deal with North Korea’s military buildup, including the nation’s development of long-range missiles and nuclear weapons. Attention will be given as well to the role of South Korea and China in relations with North Korea. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and 2:30 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Wednesday, January 16: “Is America's Global Influence Declining?” With Christopher Hill: Amb. Christopher Hill will discuss the global reach of the U.S. He will examine the proposition that an era of US predominance has ended. We now face a world with multiple actors and competitors in a global system that we built but no longer trust. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Thursday, January 17: “Russian Covert Intervention in the 2016 U.S. Election and the Role of Intelligence in American Democracy” with James Bruce: Dr. James Bruce will unpack the key controversies surrounding the election of the 45th U.S. President. How successful were Russian efforts to influence the outcome of that election? How should U.S. intelligence and law enforcement—vital to American democracy, and accustomed to attacks by Russia—counter Russian intervention when they are also under attack from the U.S. President himself? 10:30 a.m., at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way in Lakewood Ranch.
Friday, January 18: “Russian Covert Intervention in the 2016 U.S. Election and the Role of Intelligence in American Democracy” with James Bruce: Dr. James Bruce will unpack the key controversies surrounding the election of the 45th. U.S. President. How successful were Russian efforts to influence the outcome of that election? How should U.S. intelligence and law enforcement—vital to American democracy, and accustomed to attacks by Russia—counter Russian intervention when they are also under attack from the U.S. President himself? 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Tuesday, January 22: “How Democracies Die: Global Development” with Daniel Ziblatt: Military coups and violent seizures of power are now rare. Most countries hold regular elections. Democracies still die, but by different means. Dr. Daniel Ziblatt shows that in recent decades several democracies died at the hands of freely elected governments. Leaders used democratic institutions to weaken or destroy democracy. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and 2:30 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Wednesday, January 23: “How Democracies Die: Implications for the U.S.” with Daniel Ziblatt: Dr. Daniel Ziblatt shows that democracies are often weakened not simply by violations of the law but by the rejection of norms of behavior that are well-established in political practice. Drawing insights from developments in Europe and Latin America, Prof. Ziblatt explores lessons for modern American politics. 10:30 a.m., at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Thursday, January 24: “Eurasia's Strategic Realignment: The Challenge to U.S. Predominance” with S. Enders Wimbush: The dominant feature of Eurasia's emerging security landscape is rapid strategic realignment among virtually all actors on which the United States depends. S. Enders Wimbush will discuss what this emerging security landscape looks like. What are the key actor's objectives and strategies, and what challenges does the U.S. face to defend America's interests in this dynamic geostrategic environment? 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch.
Friday, January 25: “Eurasia's Strategic Realignment: The Challenge to U.S. Predominance” with S. Enders Wimbush: The dominant feature of Eurasia's emerging security landscape is rapid strategic realignment among virtually all actors on which the United States depends. S. Enders Wimbush will discuss what this emerging security landscape looks like. What are the key actors' objectives and strategies, and what challenges does the U.S. face to defend America's interests in this dynamic geostrategic environment? 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Tuesday, January 29: “A Seat at the Table: Gender, Power, & Global Security” with Carla Koppell: Despite substantial evidence that inclusion of women in governance and peace building increases the likelihood that wars end and peace endures, women are severely marginalized in peace negotiations and governments worldwide. Carla Koppell will review the research and its implications, highlighting efforts to advance inclusion in conflict resolution policy making and practice. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and 2:30 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Wednesday, January 30: “Changing the Global Patterns of Violence & Restrictions Against Women & Girls” with Carla Koppell: Gender-based violence persists as a threat to the well-being of women and girls globally, but its contours and implications vary geographically. Carla Koppell will discuss the trends and implications for individuals, communities and nations of violence and restrictions against women and girls. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Thursday, January 31: “The German Problem” with Martin Walker: Brexit leaves Europe unbalanced, with Germany as the biggest and richest nation, and France a poor second. The Germans have learned -- painfully and profoundly -- to duck responsibility, but it is being thrust upon them. Martin Walker explores how Europe will cope, without widening its north-south divide. 10:30 a.m. at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, and at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch.
SILL’s Global Issues lectures are 40 to 50 minutes, followed by 30 minutes of audience questions. The lectures are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., in Sarasota; Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m., at the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., in Venice; and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way in Lakewood Ranch. Doors open 40 minutes prior to the start of the lecture. Season subscriptions are $85 for a 12-lecture series. If seating is available, single lecture tickets are $10. To purchase subscriptions, or learn about the program in more detail visit www.sillsarasota.org. For more information, call 941-365-6404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.