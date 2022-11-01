Sarasota Opera begins the 2022 fall season with 'The Secret Marriage'

Victor DeRenzi, artistic director and principal conductor, and Richard Russell, general director, are pleased to announce casting for the 2022-23 fall and winter seasons at Sarasota Opera.
2022 FALL FESTIVAL
Sarasota Opera begins the 2022 fall season with Domenico Cimarosa’s comedy "The Secret Marriage." This production will feature six returning Sarasota Opera artists, five of whom were featured in the winter 2022 season. Principal soprano Hanna Brammer, who sang Leïla in "Les Pêcheurs de perles," will be reappearing on the Sarasota Opera stage as Carolina, the youngest of two daughters living under their father's care. Her older sister, Elisetta, will be played by soprano Brenna Markey, who made her Sarasota Opera debut this past winter as a studio artist. The sisters' aunt, Fidalma, will be played by Lisa Chavez, who has most recently appeared as La Marquise de Berkenfield in last season’s production of "La Fille du régiment." Carolina and Elisetta’s father, Geronimo, will be played by Italian bass-baritone Stefano de Peppo, last heard as The Sacristan in "Tosca" and Leone in "Attila." Baritone Filippo Fontana, last seen as Lescaut in "Manon Lescaut" in 2018 and as Marcello in the winter 2020 production of "La bohème," will play Count Robinson. Victor DeRenzi will conduct "The Secret Marriage," running through Nov. 12.
The fall 2022 season will also include Sarasota Youth Opera’s performances of "The Secret World of Og" by Canadian composer Dean Burry. The orchestration for this work was commissioned specifically for Sarasota Youth Opera and was premiered here in 2016. The story of "The Secret World of Og," adapted from the popular children’s book by Canadian author Pierre Berton, follows a group of siblings who venture into the subterranean world of the Og’s to rescue their baby brother and cat. All roles will be sung by members of the Sarasota Youth Opera program. Director of Education, Martha Collins, will direct "The Secret World of Og" with Sarasota Youth Opera Music Director Jesse Martins conducting. "The Secret World of Og" will have two performances during the fall season Nov. 5-6.
2023 WINTER OPERA FESTIVAL
The 2023 Winter Opera Festival at Sarasota Opera will open with one of Giacomo Puccini’s most popular operas, "Madama Butterfly." with 10 performances throughout the winter season from Feb. 18-March 24.
Mozart’s comedy, "Don Giovanni," will be the second opera offered in the 2023 Winter Festival. With eight performances between Feb. 25 and March 25, Marcello Cormio will return to conduct "Don Giovanni," with Mark Freiman as the stage director. David P. Gordon will be the scenic designer.
Verdi’s "Ernani," last seen at Sarasota Opera in 1997, will be the third offering in the Winter Opera Festival. "Ernani" will have six performances throughout the winter season from March 11-26.
The final production of the 2023 Winter Festival will bring a Sarasota Opera premiere and a rarely heard work: Jules Massenet’s "Thérèse." With five performances between March 17-25, "Thérèse" will be conducted by Louis Lohraseb, who will be making his Sarasota Opera debut.
