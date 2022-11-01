Sarasota Opera begins the 2022 fall season with 'The Secret Marriage'

Sarasota Opera begins the 2022 fall season with Domenico Cimarosa’s comedy "The Secret Marriage."

 Photo courtesy of Rod Millington/Sarasota Opera

Victor DeRenzi, artistic director and principal conductor, and Richard Russell, general director, are pleased to announce casting for the 2022-23 fall and winter seasons at Sarasota Opera. 

2022 FALL FESTIVAL


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments