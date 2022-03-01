While Sarasota Opera is widely regarded as one of the nation's best opera companies, closer to home it is appreciated for some specific characteristics. For one, their seasons include both popular titles and other less-known works that deserve attention.
Second, every season will included something by Verdi.
Coming up in their 2022 Winter Opera Festival is an opera that fits both categories, Giuseppi Verdi's “Attila,” opening March 12 with the first of five performances.
For those not well-versed in opera, it may be surprising that one of the all-time great operatic composers wrote an opera about Attila the Hun. The opera is set in the mid-fifth century, as the legendary, aging ruler of the Huns is approaching Rome, only to have this final campaign tripped up by a woman.
While it isn't one of Verdi's most well-known operas, it is an interesting work for Verdi fans and opera lovers in general as well as for those who delve in to opera less frequently, explained Victor DeRenzi, who is in his 40th season as Sarasota Opera artistic director and principal conductor.
Among the nearly 200 productions he has led, in 2016 DeRenzi became the first and to date only conductor to have completed the “Verdi Cycle,” performing the entire canon of Verdi's work. It took 28 seasons to accomplish the feat. A year before completing the cycle, DeRenzi was made a Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy by the Italian Republic for promoting Italian culture beyond Italy.
Suffice it to say, the man knows his Verdi. DeRenzi explained what makes the composer an interesting subject.
Verdi “was a very good composer who, through very hard work, turned into a great composer,” DeRenzi said. “There’s a long trajectory to his career. Rarely do you have a composer who’s written over a 60-year period.”
“Attila” was written fairly early in Verdi's career. He'd already made a name for himself, particularly after the success of “Nabucco,” which debuted at La Scala in Milan four years earlier. Verdi could have stayed right there in Milan where he was the toast of the town, but he continually challenged himself, writing for new audiences in new cities, DeRenzi said.
Though ostensibly about a historical figure, when “Attila” premiered in Venice in 1846, it was a contemporary socio-political statement. Italy would not be a unified country for another 25 years, but there was a growing sense of identity and resentment about outside forces interfering or controlling Italian territories.
“In 'Attila,' Verdi unites the cause of the Italian people against oppression and controlling their own destinies,” DeRenzi said. Though the opera was very much of its time, he added, the sentiments it conveys remain relevant and relatable today.
This is the second time Sarasota Opera has presented “Attila.” The first was in 2007. Then as now, DeRenzi has the luxury of having Young Bok Kim in the company to play the title role.
“He’s a wonderful artist and he has a lot of fans,” DeRenzi said.
In his 18 years with Sarasota Opera, Kim's resonant bass voice has made him a crowd favorite. Kim is thankful for the appreciation and support he's had in Sarasota. Neither the city nor the Sarasota Opera had been on his visible horizon when he came to America from Seoul, South Korea. In fact, he had no plans to be a singer at all.
“I wanted to be a music professor,” Kim said. He went to New York to study at the Mannes College of Music. The plan was to was to go back to Korea with a PhD and get a job at a university.
While he was doing that, he met two legendary New York opera instructors. The first was Beverley Peck Johnson, who had been at the Julliard Opera Center for 40 years when Kim met her.
“She encouraged me from time to time, 'why don’t you become a singer?'” Kim said. Eventually, he enrolled in classes at Julliard.
Then Kim met Cornelius Reid, who for more than 70 years was a renowned author and vocal coach. “I learned so much about singing from him,” Kim said. “He gave me everything, not only the singing skills but the knowledge about the life.”
Having worked on dozens of productions since the first “Attila,” it helps that Kim and DeRenzi approach opera similarly.
“Opera doesn't exist other than in its performance,” DeRenzi said. “You need someone to take that work from the page and perform it for you in the theater.”
At Sarasota Opera, DeRenzi said, the approach is to present operas a they were intended to be performed “without leaving dust on them.” The fact that they are a group of performers means there will always be a degree of individuality in their production.
Kim said that for him, the first step in taking on a role is to study the words, to internalize the character and the story.
“It’s all about communicating with the audience,” he said. “I sometimes think of myself as the tool between composer and audience.”
With opera, it's the voice that comes first,” Kim said. The movement, the physicality of the role will come naturally.
Speaking of natural physicality, Attila may seem like a role tailor made for Kim, physically and vocally. It's true there aren't many roles in opera that specifically call for Asian men, he said. But he knew that going in, and it has never hindered his career. The opera world, he's found, shares his perspective.
“In opera, it is the voice,” he said. Then he added, “This time they are saving a lot of money on the makeup.
“When you close your eyes it doesn’t really matter. What is heard is not from the skin, it is what comes from the heart.”
