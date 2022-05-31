Sarasota Opera has announced its 2022-2023 opera season, which will include works both familiar and beloved, as well as two operas never before performed by the company.
The 2022 Fall Season will feature Cimarosa’s “The Secret Marriage,” along with a production of the Sarasota Youth Opera, Dean Burry’s “The Secret World of Og.”
Opening the 2023 Winter Opera Festival on Feb. 18 will be Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” followed by Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Verdi’s “Ernani,” and Massenet’s “Thérèse.”
“As we hopefully return closer to normal, we are thrilled to present a varied season with some of our favorite works, along with operas that we’ve never given before,” said General Director Richard Russell.
“During our 64th season, we look forward to introducing our audience to some important, lesser-known operas, including one that has never before been seen in a U.S. opera house,” said Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi.
2022 Fall Season
The fall season opens on Oct. 28 with Domenico Cimarosa’s “The Secret Marriage” (Il matrimonio segreto). A social-climbing father wants his eldest daughter to marry an aristocrat and is prepared to buy his way in. When the would-be suitor arrives, his eye falls on the younger daughter instead. But she has secretly married her father’s clerk. Although not often performed, this delightful comic opera was such a hit at its premiere that the audience insisted on an encore, of the entire opera. Five performances from Oct. 28-Nov. 12.
Sarasota Youth Opera
Sarasota Youth Opera will present Dean Burry’s “The Secret World of Og” Nov. 5-6. A group of siblings venture into the dark, subterranean world of the Ogs to rescue their baby brother and cat. This story has been a favorite with Canadian children since its publication in the 1960s by Canadian children’s author Pierre Berton.
2023 Winter Opera Festival
Feb. 18-March 24 — Giacomo Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” — A young geisha known affectionately as Madama Butterfly is swept off her feet by an American Naval officer. Left with a promise that he would return one day, Butterfly waits faithfully for three years, but is met with heartbreak in one of opera’s most enduring tragedies.
Feb. 25-March 25 — “Don Giovanni” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — Mozart’s most famous opera is a comic and tragic masterpiece. Set in 17th century Spain, this tale of obsession, betrayal, crime, and retribution centers around the infamous lover Don Juan, who leaves a path of broken hearts wherever he goes.
March 11-26 — “Ernani” by Giuseppe Verdi — The bandit Ernani has lost his land, wealth, and title, and faces competing suitors, including the king, as he pursues his true love, Elvira. One of the greatest of Verdi’s early works encompasses love, honor, and tragedy with passionate choruses, emotional arias, and a stirring score.
March 17-25 —“Thérèse” by Jules Massenet — A love triangle during the French Revolution is the setting for this rarely heard work. Thérèse is torn between love for her former lover and her affection and duty toward her husband. Moments of lyrical beauty are punctuated by the drama of the “Reign of Terror” in this opera, which will be receiving its U.S. professional premiere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.