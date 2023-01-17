The Sarasota POPS Orchestra will feature the hit songs from the musical icons Billy Joel and Elton John at the Van Wezel Performing Hall Jan. 21-22 with guest conductor Stuart Chafetz and Broadway entertainer Michael Cavanaugh.
Chafetz says, “Michael was cast in 'Moving Out' on Broadway by Billy Joel himself. He starred in over 1,200 performances of the production during the three-year run of the show, which received both Grammy and Tony award nominations. He is a first-rate artist and an all around engaging entertainer.”
The origin of this POPS show was founded by Cavanaugh and has had a successful run in being performed in various cities all over North America for more than 10 years.
Chafetz says, “Billy Joel and Elton John are two piano icons that we all love. Giving them the full orchestral treatment is the icing on the cake. What's especially intriguing about Billy and Elton is that their music crosses generations and has proven to be timeless.”
Chafetz is looking forward to performing with Cavanaugh along with the Sarasota Orchestra. “The Sarasota audience will love his take on these songs and I can’t wait to be on the podium to bring this program to you. Michael's truly electric performances and energy with a full orchestra is an experience not to be missed.”
