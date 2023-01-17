The Sarasota POPS Orchestra will feature the hit songs from the musical icons Billy Joel and Elton John at the Van Wezel Performing Hall Jan. 21-22 with guest conductor Stuart Chafetz and Broadway entertainer Michael Cavanaugh.

Chafetz says, “Michael was cast in 'Moving Out' on Broadway by Billy Joel himself. He starred in over 1,200 performances of the production during the three-year run of the show, which received both Grammy and Tony award nominations. He is a first-rate artist and an all around engaging entertainer.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments