Sarasota Orchestra announces the 2022-23 season, marking its first full season helmed by Music Director Bramwell Tovey. Tovey will appear on four of the orchestra’s five subscription series, as well as a special Gala performance featuring world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Masterworks Series

The masterworks series brings stalwart masterpieces to life alongside fresh new works by contemporary composers. Guest appearances by distinguished conductors and soloists will include Grammy Award-winning violinists James Ehnes and Gil Shaham and acclaimed pianist Joyce Yang. Masterworks performances will take place at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Neel Performing Arts Center.

Nov. 4-6. "A Fantastic Beginning" – Nov. 4-6

Bramwell Tovey, conductor | Joyce Yang, piano

Dec. 2-4. "Luminous Colors"

Lina Gonzalez-Granados, conductor | Bomsori Kim, violin

Jan. 5-8. Mahler: View of Heaven"

Bramwell Tovey, conductor | James Ehnes, violin | Laquita Mitchell, soprano

Feb. 2-5. "A Romantic Affair"

Bramwell Tovey, conductor | Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano

Feb. 24-26. "Copland and Stravinsky"  

Kensho Watanabe, conductor | Karen Gomyo, violin

March 16-19. "Emperor"

Paul Daniel, conductor | Behzod Abduraimov, piano

March 31-April 2. "A Hero’s Life"

Bramwell Tovey, conductor | Gil Shaham, violin

Pops Series

The pops series delivers a diverse array of favorites, including music from Broadway, classic British popular tunes from Noel Coward to James Bond and a program of music by Billy Joel and Elton John. Sarasota Orchestra musicians will be joined by dynamic vocalists to perform these hits. Pops performances will take place at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Jan. 20-21. "The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John"  

March 3-4. "Hits of the Brits"

April 21-22. "Broadway Bound"

Discoveries Series

The discoveries series features 75-minute programs designed to be accessible and intriguing to both newcomers and those experienced with classical music. This season’s series focuses on the influences of various composers on one another, as well the influences of their surroundings. The series will showcase rising guest soloists and conductors including cellist Zlatomir Fung, guitarist Bokyung Byun, and conductor Joseph Young. Discoveries performances will take place at the Sarasota Opera House.

Oct. 1. "Mozart and Tchaikovsky"

Bramwell Tovey, conductor | Zlatomir Fung, cello

Dec. 21. "The French Influencers"

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

May 13. "Musical Postcards"

Joseph Young, conductor | Bokyung Byun, guitar

The Great Escapes series is one of Sarasota Orchestra’s most popular, offering a mix of light classics and popular favorites in themed programs. Great Escapes performances will take place at Holley Hall.

Oct. 12-15. "A Night at the Movies"

Dec. 7-11. "Seasonal Gifts"

Jan. 11-15. "A Little Night Music"

Feb. 8-12. "Date Night"

March 8-12. "American Vibes"

April 12-15. "Sounds of Spring"

Chamber Soirees

The chamber soirées are a series of musician-led, small-ensemble performances. This season includes two programs with illustrious guest artists: pianist Orion Weiss will feature on a program music for winds and piano; mezzo-soprano Susan Platts joins for a program of art song and Bramwell Tovey takes a seat at the piano himself in a jazz-inspired program Chamber Soirées will take place at Holley Hall.

Oct. 9. Sarasota String Quartet

Nov. 13. Orion Weiss and Friends 

Dec. 18. Wind Quintet and Trio 

Jan. 22. Scottish Songs with Susan Platts, mezzo-soprano

Feb. 19. "Bramwell Tovey Plays Rhapsody in Blue"

April 23. Schumann and Brahms

Special Concerts

In addition to the programs on Sarasota Orchestra’s hallmark series, Bramwell Tovey will conduct two special concerts: "The Thrill of a Lifetime" and a Gala performance featuring special guest Yo-Yo Ma.

Feb. 18. "Thrill of a Lifetime" with the Sarasota Youth Philharmonic

March 2. Gala with Yo-Yo Ma, cello

