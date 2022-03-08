The next offering in Sarasota Orchestra’s Great Escapes series brings back a happy memory for Steven Jarvi.
It was the night he met his wife, on a blind date. As they got acquainted, Jarvi recalled: “She said, ‘What do you do for a living?’ I said I’m a conductor. She said, ‘That’s awesome, I love trains.’”
Who knows whether she saw a future with him that night, but she may have had a fleeting moment of clairvoyance, as Jarvi the conductor will double as Jarvi the conductor as he leads the Sarasota Orchestra in “Journey on the Orient Express” March 15-20.
When he spoke by phone in late February, Jarvi was looking forward to this concert, and not just because it was a chance to get to get away from the winter weather of Southeast Michigan where he calls home. Jarvi is a frequent guest conductor at Sarasota Orchestra.
“They’re absolutely my favorite orchestra to work with,” he said. “We have a wonderful chemistry.”
Jarvi is especially keen on conducting the orchestra’s Great Escapes concerts. He tries to do one or two of them each season, as he is this year. Jarvi opened this season’s series in October with “The Roaring ‘20s,” a tribute to the ragtime and blues of a century ago alongside music from to music from today.
Great Escapes concerts are briskly paced programs that usually run between an hour and 90 minutes. They always follow a theme, and they contain a mix of musical genres. Jarvi said, the music in these concerts “is a wonderful combination of popular and classical.” And, he assures, it’s all first-class.
“I kind of think the Great Escapes concerts are sort of the future of classical music, as audiences’ attention spans kind of wane and their experiences with traditional classical concerts is no longer something their grandparents took them to,” he said.
Concerts of this type are fun for the musicians, too, he said. They get to stretch themselves musically, and there are usually a few little extra onstage, theme-related surprises.
“We have a hilarious, good time up there,” Jarvi said, and it comes through in the performances.
With “Journey on the Orient Express,” he said, they may be pushing the envelope just a tad further than ever in terms of the theatrics.
Musically, the concert travels along the route of the real-life Orient Express, made famous by Agatha Christie with her novel “Murder on the Orient Express.” As the concert progresses, a murder mystery will unfold, with Jarvi and several members of the orchestra in costume playing key roles.
“I am the conductor of the train,” Jarvi said, his wife’s accidental prophesy fulfilled.
“We’re going to have some sort of mysterious happening at the beginning of the concert,” Jarvi said. Then, between songs throughout the concert, Jarvi will lead the audience through the mystery, helping them figure out whodunit.
Some members of the orchestra will be the suspects – the mysterious French flautist, the clumsy Austrian aristocrat and others. They, along with Jarvi in his dual conductor/conductor roles, will be performing as part of the mystery as they perform the concert.
The musical journey starts in Britain with Benjamin Britten and the “Frolicsome Finale” from his Simple Symphony. It’s a piece of music that feels like a mad dash to catch a train, Jarvi said.
Once aboard, the journey travels trough France. A highlight of the concert will be flutist Betsy Traba’s solo in Mouquet’s “le Flute de Pan.”
Traba has the distinction of being a soloist and a suspect, Jarvi said. But the eyes of suspicion will shift throughout the concert from country to country, tune to tune – light classics that most people will recognize.
“As we travel through the Vienna area, it’s all too tempting to play something from the Blue Danube Waltz,” Jarvi said, so they will. There will also be selections from “My Fair Lady” and “Cabaret.”
The musical journey doesn’t quite get to Istanbul, like the actual Orient Express did, only about as far as Romania before ending with a waltz from the movie version of “Murder on the Orient Express.”
Then comes the twist ending. The audience will decide who the culprit is. That means the guilty party could be someone different with each performance, Jarvi said.
The condemned party will then face the music as they are sentenced to perform a solo to close out the show.
The Great Escapes series will close with "Saddles of the Silver Screen" April 20-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.