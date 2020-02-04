Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages are invited to step right up and witness amazing feats presented before their very eyes. Sarasota’s hometown circus, Circus Sarasota, is ready to bring chills, thrills and laughs aplenty to audiences of all ages during its professional winter show, Circus Sarasota 2020.
Each year, an international cast of renowned artists is chosen to showcase the finest acts in various circus arts disciplines. Once again featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota 2020 will offer high-flying, heart-stopping thrills, laugh-out-loud comedic antics and acts that defy both expectations and the boundaries of human limitations.
Circus Sarasota will continue to honor the proud circus arts tradition of this community, bringing together a global cast that has perfected their art form through years of training and performances with some of the world’s most prestigious circuses and festivals. This year’s show features incredible artistry on the flag pole and single trapeze, fast-paced Alanian riders on horseback, hand-to-hand acrobatics, juggling, breathtaking aerial artists and much more.
“At The Circus Arts Conservatory, we are proud to honor the legacy of the circus arts here in Sarasota, 365 days a year,” said CAC founder and CEO Pedro Reis. “When you see a Circus Sarasota show, we are confident that we are curating the very best circus acts under one big top for local audiences to enjoy. We look forward to continuing to provide an entertainment option for all ages that is unique and unparalleled in our region … and beyond.”
Featured performers
Joseph Bauer Jr.: The multi-talented Bauer returns to Circus Sarasota serving as this year’s Ringmaster. Bauer, a 15th generation member of one of Switzerland’s oldest circus families, has traveled the world to many notable circus venues as well as performed in numerous TV appearances and competitions.
The Alanian Riders: Representing the oldest of the circus arts, the galloping steeds and gallant Alanian Riders present a masterful performance merging equestrianism and equilibrium in a presentation derived directly from the military tactics of Russian Cossacks. The group of daring horsemen was started by Lev Gigolaev in 2011. Their extreme stunts will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.
Dima Shine: Once a successful world champion in acrobatic sports with over 30 gold medals to his name, Shine changed paths to pursue his dream of becoming a solo circus artist. His incredible artistry on the flag pole has taken him all over the world, winning numerous prestigious awards. He was also a winner on the television show “Russian Idol,” the Russian version of “America’s Got Talent.”
Dominguez Poodles: Jorge Dominguez is a third-generation circus artist and Alcira, Jorge’s wife, hails from a Peruvian circus family. Their dogs have been rescued from shelters across the country. They have performed in circuses, theme parks, fairs, festivals and were on Season 14 of “America’s Got Talent.”
Duo 19: Oliver and Cassie are a dynamic duo on the trapeze, pushing the boundaries of aerial technique to create an act that is notable for its eye-catching tricks and their obvious love of performing. Duo 19 will captivate audiences with daring acrobatics and spirited antics.
Emil Faltyny: Since 1999, Faltyny has taken the notions of acrobatics and balancing and spun them in surprising new ways. He will amaze the audience as he shows how to turn a ladder into a bona fide pair of stilts, while performing tricks undertaken from a breathtaking height.
Get the Shoe! Jugglers Florian and Christof display a whole new genre in this unique act, executing a duel in what has been called Martial Juggling Arts. The revolutionary choreography is a perfect mix of various special effects, including fantastic slow-motion scenes combined with a hefty dose of humor … all centered around a pair of shoes.
Hannah Griffith: Although Griffith has performed dance trapeze, aerial silks, aerial hoop and duo trapeze, it is the solo swinging trapeze where her captivating artistry and technical excellence truly shine. She has performed on “America’s Got Talent,” the “Ellen” show and “Arabs Got Talent.”
Renaldo: A Circus Sarasota favorite, Renaldo returns to the Big Top with his “Chaplinesque” brand of clowning. With 19 years in the circus and his unique ability to engage with audiences, Renaldo has delighted audiences around the world.
Trio Dandy: Trio Dandy consists of Johnny Gasser, Yury Kreer and Kirill Ivanov. Their Russian Barre act captures the zest and sophistication of the “Roaring ‘20s.” They will leave audiences spellbound with their flipping, somersaulting and highly-elevated acrobatics.
Zuma Zuma Acrobats: Described as an African-style Cirque du Soleil, Zuma Zuma, a finalist on Season 6 of “America’s Got Talent,” packs every show with nonstop action and incredible feats, flavored by authentic African culture that keep audiences on the edges of their seats.
