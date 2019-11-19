The Englewood United Methodist Church 12th Annual Music Ministry Concert Series features the return of masterful soprano saxophonist Eirinn Abu, this time accompanied by international violinist Pedro Alfonso.
Abu gives the saxophone a new voice and sound, full of soul and emotions, prompting peers to call him the instrumental version of Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli.
This musical spirit’s talent warranted Dolly Parton’s singing her “I will Always Love You” on his “A New Creation” Christian CD. Another of his popular collaborations produced with other instrumental masters was a CD collection called “Hymns.”
According to EUMC’s Music Ministries Director Fonda Davies, “Eirinn personally connects with the audience and shares how God enriches his life through music. Alfonso added to Abu’s performance will magnify its always exquisite entertainment value!“
Alfonso started as a violinist in his Cuban hometown Matanzas’ Symphonic Orchestra and a member of a recognized comedy theater company when young. He has risen to such heights as arranging violin strings for Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards winning producers. Alfonso’s works include being violinist, producer, arranger, composer, and musical director for many of the most recognized international musical artists.
Abu began playing sax at age 10 in Maryland, inspired by his father’s smooth jazz trumpet blended with his mother’s favorite artist Boots Randolph. He grew as a gifted musician from middle school through high school marching bands and his garage band’s rock improvisations. Abu’s college degree focused on biology and health, and led to a successful career in health care sales and as a marketing executive.
One day, a saxophone in a pawn shop window lured Eirinn in to purchase and return to his first love. Total commitment with a grueling schedule of rehearsing and recording music was rewarded with successful independently-released CD’s and beyond as a great performer.
Now both Florida residents, Abu and Alfonso have crossed paths many times as they separately recorded and toured with many great popular musicians. In particular, they have worked with Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine over the years. Others artists that one or both performed with are Shakira, Ricky Martin, Julio Iglesias, Jennifer López, José Feliciano, Enrique Iglesias, Jon Secada, Lenny Kravitz, Santana and Rita Moreno.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.