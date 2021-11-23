SCA celebrates its 77th season with a dazzling lineup of acclaimed classical artists and ensembles.
"We're thrilled to return to the concert hall and launch our 2022 Great Performers series this January,” said Linda Moxley, SCA’s executive director. "It's an exciting lineup of internationally renowned artists, including three musicians and ensembles that were scheduled to be part of our cancelled 2021 season."
The 2022 Great Performers Series Season:
7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra with cellist Alisa Weilerstein
World-renowned cellist Alisa Weilerstein joins Music Director Jader Bignamini and the Detroit Symphony in a program highlighted by Dvořák’s beloved "Cello Concerto" and Mussorgsky/Ravel’s rousing "Pictures at an Exhibition." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
A favorite of Sarasota audiences, legendary pianist Emanuel Ax performs an all-Chopin program of the composer’s late works, a selection of nocturnes and mazurkas, and the Polonaise-fantaisie, "Op. 61." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
7:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The Russian National Orchestra with pianist Alexander Malofeev
Ukrainian conductor Kirill Karabits leads the orchestra in Beethoven’s "Overture to Fidelio" and Prokofiev’s "Symphony No. 5." 19-year-old pianist Alexander Malofeev will join the orchestra for Tchaikovsky’s "Piano Concerto No. 1." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Violinist Benjamin Beilman with pianist Alessio Bax
Benjamin Beilman displays his astonishing virtuosity along with international competition-winning pianist Alessio Bax in Busoni’s "Sonata No. 2 in E minor," "Op. 36a" and Franck’s "Violin Sonata in A major." Riverview Performing Arts Center
7:30 p.m. March 15. Takács Quartet with pianist Joyce Yang
Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang joins the internationally-renowned Takács Quartet in their celebrated return to Sarasota, performing Ravel’s "String Quartet" and Schumann’s "Piano Quintet in E-flat major." Riverview Performing Arts Center
