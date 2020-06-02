Staff Report
Universal Orlando Resort begins phased reopening
Universal Orlando Resort will begin a phased reopening on June 5, nearly three months after closing down because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced.
The plan includes the reopening of Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.
“We want to invite guests back to our theme parks in a cautious and thoughtful way,” Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Tom Williams said in a statement. “We have put new health and safety procedures in place for both our team members and guests. And we have worked hard to make sure our guests can enjoy their time with family and friends.”
Attendance will be carefully managed and controlled, according to the news release. www.universalorlando.com.
Englewood Art Center’s online summer semester features interactive courses
Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering its summer term classes online, June through September. Classes cover a variety of topics, including urban sketching, drawing, oil and acrylic painting, and figure and face drawing. www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
Summer reading program kick-off
Charlotte County Library System is set to kick off its 2020 Summer Reading Program: “Imagine Your Story.”
Program participants, up to age 18, are challenged to read at least 20 minutes a day. Reading will be tracked through Reader Zone, a web-based reading log. www.tinyurl.com/CCSummerReading.
Pick up a free book (while supplies last) and a calendar of virtual events.
June 2, during curbside lunch pickup from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Punta Gorda Middle School and Peace River Elementary School.
June 3, during curbside lunch pickup from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Neil Armstrong Elementary School and L.A. Ainger Middle School
June 6 from 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. via library curbside pickup at Englewood Charlotte Library, Mid-County Regional Library, Port Charlotte Library and Punta Gorda Charlotte Library.
Pools open for lap swimming/water aerobics
The pools at Port Charlotte Beach Park, Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park and South County Regional Park opened June 1. Pool patrons must make a reservation for one-hour blocks of lap swimming or water aerobics classes. No walk-ins allowed. Pool admission and program fees will be collected upon entry and will be credit card transactions only. Reservations can be made only for the next day. Visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Shower and changing areas will be closed. All swimmers should arrive in their suits. Each registered patron will have one chair available to them that will be spaced throughout the deck area. No lounging will be permitted on deck furniture. They will be available to hold towels and personal belongings only. Water fountains will not be available. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own water and wear face coverings when entering the facility and speaking with staff. Facilities will have dedicated entry and exit points. Patrons should practice social distancing while moving through the facility. 941-681-3744.
Disney World begins phased reopening
The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks will open July 11. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios open July 15. You’ll need both a park reservation and valid admission. Face coverings are required and temperature screenings will be required in some locations. disneyworld.disney.go.com.
