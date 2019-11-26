The School of Russian Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” Dec. 1, with choreography by Vadim Fedotov and music by Pyotor Tchaikovsky.
The entire family will enjoy exciting battles between the Nutcracker and the Rat King, the beauty and grace of the Sugar Plum Fairy and the adventure that Clara experiences.
The choreography and the music are breathtaking and the scenery and costumes are awe-inspiring. This production will bring joy to the entire family.
The Russian Ballet is a nonprofit ballet production company with the School of Russian Ballet studio in Bradenton. The artistic directors are former soloists of Sarasota Ballet and had danced in principal and guest roles in all classical ballet repertoire in U.S. and internationally. The productions feature children, learning dance and classical ballet, aspiring dancers trained in Vaganova-style and international guest artists recreating this iconic holiday tale.
“The Nutcracker” is a holiday favorite and a great chance for families to enjoy beauty of classical music, a fairy tale story and dance as well as a chance to introduce local children to the magic of art and classical ballet.
Tickets are $30 VIP seating, $21 adult, $17 child 12 and under reserved seating, and $10 economy seating, plus convenience fee.
Additional information is available at www.schoolofrussianballet.com or www.facebook.com/RussianBalletSRQ.
