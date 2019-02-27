There will be dueling banjos.
Not only will be the song be performed, but a faceoff of finger pickin’ will go down when the Scott Woods Band takes the stage at Holiday Travel Park in Englewood.
The two-hour show is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 1. Tickets are $12 and are available through park residents Irv Miller (941-468-8216) or Butch Richmond (941-249-5312).
Woods is a Canadian grand master fiddle champion and the front man for his six-piece band, which includes his sister, Kendra Norris, on accordion and fiddle, and a guitarist, Steve Piticco, who is a “real chicken pickin’ country guitar player,” Woods said.
The band features enough fiddle players that at times three fiddles will be playing in three-part harmony, Woods said.
He describes the performance as a “Branson-style variety show. You don’t need to be a fiddle or country music fan to enjoy it. I’m a fiddle player, and I don’t enjoy listening to two hours of Irish dance music.”
Comedy is mixed in with the songs, and the “two hours go by pretty quickly.”
Leo Stock, a 14-year-old drummer, will be part of the show. In addition to playing drums, Leo sings, plays the fiddle and performs Canadian step-dancing, a cross between clogging and Irish dancing. Woods says Leo’s sense of rhythm is uncanny.
“He’s very entertaining,” Woods said. “He’s dynamite onstage.”
Woods will be welcoming special guests Darin and Anita Parise. Darin is a five-string banjo picking champion — which is where “Dueling Banjos” comes in — and Anita is a vocalist. Darin has recorded five albums, including his latest bluegrass banjo CD, “Pickin’ at Full Speed.”
The concert is being held to raise funds to support activities at Holiday Travel Park, a community at 1475 Flamingo Drive in Englewood. More information can be obtained by calling Miller or Richmond.
Woods also will be performing his signature trick fiddling. He plays while executing a running front somersault and a back flip. He walks on a barrel while playing and, of course, plays behind his back and between his legs.
He gives a whole new meaning to fiddling around.
“We try hard to keep it moving and upbeat,” he said. “It’s going to be great fun.”
