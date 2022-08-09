Scotty McCreery brings his country hits on latest tour

Scotty McCreery was the winner of season 10 of "American Idol."

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Hit country artist Scotty McCreery brings his newest tour to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 10.

McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. He recently released his fifth studio album Same Truck. The first two singles from the album, “You Time” and “Damn Strait,” have each hit No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts. McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on the album.

