Sea Grape Artists Gallery's Artists of Months for July-August are Barbara Albin, acrylics, and Marlene Jones, horsehair and raku potter.

Albin has loved art since childhood. By age 17, she had sold her first two paintings to Northern Illinois University. After leaving the Chicago area and moving to Florida, she became active in many arts related activities including teaching watercolor art, presenting art workshops, entering juried and invitational shows, and jurying of several art shows. Albin’s paintings are in permanent collections including Northern Illinois University and corporate and private collections.

