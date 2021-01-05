Sea Grape Gallery is proud to announce that during the month of January they will be showcasing the artworks of both Eileen Amster, oil and acrylic artist, and Pamela Jones, “Buddhaquaries” Shrine artist.
Amster’s father first placed a paint brush in her hands at the early age of 3 and at 8 she won her first competition. After graduating Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, NY, Jones attended Pratt Institute majoring in Fine Arts and Painting where she studied under two noted artists, Jake Laundau and Richard Lindner. Her art has been exhibited in such notable venues as Lincoln Center, Mari Gallery and LaMouch in Manhattan. Jones has been recognized as an “Accomplished Contemporary Artist,” registered with the National Registry of American Artist in D.C. She works primarily in oils and acrylics. As Jones says, “I never use additives or driers in my media, and I prefer painting on virgin linen canvas which I stretch and prepare myself.” Her most recent paintings are of cats. She enjoys painting from photos that people send her of their own cats.
Jones always wondered if she became an artist, what kind of art would she be drawn to creating. Since she always has been attracted to religious, ethnic and folkloric imagery, roadside memorials, home alters and shrines, she began making assemblages that reminded her of Catholic reliquaries. As Jones explains, “these little shrines that I design look like something a monk might have taken along on his journeys.”
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Jones has been designing “Buddhaquaries,” which are portable shrines that are meant to evoke feelings of peace, joy and hopefulness. Each of her artworks is designed using old, discarded stuff and everyday odds and ends that she has picked up in her travels, even in parking lots. Many of Jones’ artworks are in private collections in Florida, Washington, D.C., New York City and other major cities around the country.
Both Eileen and Pam’s artwork can be viewed on Sea Grape’s website at www.seagrapegallery.com. Sea Grape Gallery is located at 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. To learn more about Sea Grape’s guest artist program, call 941-575-1718.
