Sea Grape Gallery will be featuring two of their artists, James Beech, watercolorist and acrylic artist, and Nancy VanTassell, jeweler, through July 7.
Beech studied in several colleges on the U.S. east coast and in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. Even though his primary background is advertising design, graphic design and marketing communications, Beech always has had a passion for painting and began studying the art of watercolor painting, focusing mostly on landscapes and buildings of unusual character. Being a storyteller, Beech began adding boats, ships and other waterfront scenes to his storytelling subjects.
As Beech says, “I want my art to leave the viewer wondering what might have gone on just before the image was captured and let the imagination help create a sense of having been there."
Beech truly enjoys painting images that convey a certain mood or sensation for the viewer. In September, Beech will be doing a one-day workshop at the Florida Watercolor Society convention.
VanTassell has been creating art jewelry for 18 years. Her designs have evolved through that time to her current obsession, wire weaving. She has been weaving for nine of her 18 years. With continuous exploration and experimentation, the art continues to keep her attention and passion. Wire weaving is an age-old technique of taking different gauges of wire and intertwining them together. VanTassell uses sterling and fine silver, incorporating semi-precious stones, faceted gemstones and sometimes, it’s all about the wire.
In addition to designing one-of-a-kind art jewelry, VanTassell spends much of her time teaching jewelry skills in private and group settings.
As she says, “I love to share my knowledge of this fine art form.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.