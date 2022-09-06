Through Oct. 6, Sea Grape Artists Gallery will be featuring two of their artists, Anne Tuttle, colored pencil artist, and Jan Pronko, hand-built clay artist.
Anne Tuttle
Tuttle has loved to draw since childhood and prefers dry mediums, primarily colored pencil, but also graphite and charcoal, silverpoint and pastel. Combining drawing with many layers of colored pencil results in a painting with fine detail, a high degree of realism and a distinctive representational look. Her subject matter is varied and her portraits have won several awards, but a love of the sea has made maritime art her main interest. She enjoys painting seascapes, boats, and coastal wildlife, and like many other artists, has found a great deal of inspiration in the Florida coastline.
Tuttle strives for simplicity in her paintings, with a goal of evoking a pleasant memory or positive emotion for the viewer. Her work is often described as peaceful and calming, creating a few moments of serenity in an often busy and chaotic world.
Jan Pronko
Pronko has always been interested in arts and crafts since early childhood. Having also having had a love of sewing, as an adult she focused her career in retail management of fabric and craft stores. Currently, Jan has been focusing her creative talent on creating whimsical hand-built clay art pieces of sea life and birds. Her art pieces range from ornaments to sculptures, totems, wall hangings and plant stakes. Some of Jan’s artwork pieces are illuminated, reflecting her creativity and imagination. Many times viewers of Pronko’s whimsical art have made the comment “I can’t help but have a fun laugh at these wonderful creative pieces of art.”
Many of Tuttle’s beautiful colored pencil paintings and Pronko’s whimsical clay art pieces are prominently on display at the Sea Grape Gallery. In addition, more of their art and the artwork of all Sea Grape artists can be viewed at www.seagrapegallery.com.
