By Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Everyone’s favorite, furry friends are getting into the Halloween spirit with Sesame Street Safari of Fun at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay every Saturday and Sunday in October. Included in park admission, the modified Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends events feature additional health and safety measures including limited capacity to offer physically distant trick-or-treating, an open-air Halloween show for families to enjoy together and new special character experiences.
Contact-Free Trick-Or-Treating
Children can dress up in their Halloween costumes to enjoy traditional trick-or-treating that is safe with physical distancing at Busch Gardens this fall. Candy stations will be spread out throughout the park’s spacious, open play area where ambassadors wearing gloves and protective masks will distribute candy in a contact-free manner. As an additional safety measure, guests who participate in trick-or-treating will be asked to purchase a new reusable bag to prevent contact between individuals.
Special Sesame Street Experiences
After collecting their candy, families can enjoy physically distant photo opportunities with Sesame Street friends like Big Bird, Oscar and Grover in their finest Halloween attire and upgrade their day with the new Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster. “C” is for cookie when you join Cookie Monster to decorate his favorite snack.
This fun-filled family experience features physically distanced photo opportunities and new measures to keep the cookie decorating safe and fun, including single-party tables with ample spacing and enhanced cleaning procedures.
The Count’s Not-Too-Spooky Howl-O-Ween Radio Show
The Count’s Not-Too-Spooky Howl-O-Ween Radio Show is sure to entertain the whole family in the outdoor, Sunny Day Theater with physically distant seating. In this Sesame Street Halloween show, Count von Count serves as the master of scare-emonies as he leads his friends through some of his favorite tunes. With help from his friends — Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Zoe, Grover, Oscar and Elmo — The Count produces a not-too-spooky Halloween show that features song and dance numbers that get everyone involved. You can “count” on fun for the whole family during this spirited Halloween show.
A Full Season of Fall Fun for Grown-ups too
The family-friendly Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends complete a full fall line-up of exciting and safe seasonal experiences at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
In addition to Bier Fest taking place each weekend now through Nov. 15, guests can also make reservations for Howl-O-Scream for fright-filled nights this Halloween season.
For information about health and safety measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, including key operational changes, visit buschgardens.com/tampa/safety.
