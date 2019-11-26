The Grinch won’t steal the Friends of the Shannon Staub Library’s (FOSSPL) first, one-day Holiday Boutique and Used Book Sale on Dec. 3.
Titled “Season’s Readings and reflecting the Giving Tuesday spirit,” this event will begin with a boutique in the library’s large meeting room, continue with personal escorts to the Friends Bookstore, and will include admittance to Santa’s Secret Stash — a room teeming with items there’s no room for anywhere else.
Though prices at the bookstore are already the best bargain in town, customers will be able to fill mix-and-match bags of adult and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and magazines for $5.
The Friends also will be selling great stocking stuffers: FOSSPL branded cookbooks, notecards and Friends bookstore gift cards.
Unique to this event will be a display of books signed and donated by local authors. The boutique will also offer an assortment of stuffed animals and decorative holiday items as well as free gift wrapping.
The event also will feature a free drawing for lunch for two in the Suncoast Technical College Culinary Arts Bistro.
Giving Tuesday donation canisters will be available throughout the day.
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library, Inc. is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds to support the programs, activities and enhancements to technology at the Shannon Staub Library.
