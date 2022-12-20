It’s the most wonderful time of the year to visit Legoland Florida Resort with the return of holidays through Dec. 31.

Celebrate the season and build holiday memories with a full lineup of festive entertainment, including new shows, cheerful Lego decor, merry meet and greets with Lego characters, tasty holiday treats and more at Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven.


