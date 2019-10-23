See Alfred Hitchcock's classic horror film 'Psycho' with live orchestral accompaniment

The music of “Psycho” is conducted by the Southwest Florida Symphony’s internationally lauded music director, Maestro Nir Kabaretti.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY the Southwest Florida Symphony

The Southwest Florida Symphony opens its 59th season early this year, with a timely Halloween weekend screening of the Alfred Hitchcock classic horror film “Psycho” with live orchestral accompaniment.

Experience this film in its entirety, projected on the big screen, made even more haunting through a live performance of the chilling Bernard Hermann composed soundtrack, in tandem with the movie. In addition to the film and performance, the Southwest Florida Symphony hosts its own Halloween party in the Barbara B. Mann Hall lobby with a costume contest and a “Psycho” themed photo booth, complete with shower curtain and (rubber) knife.

Due to the nature of this film, parental discretion is advised with bringing small children to this performance.

The music of “Psycho” is conducted by the Southwest Florida Symphony’s internationally lauded music director, Maestro Nir Kabaretti.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments