Joseph Holt, Choral Artists’ artistic director, explains that Sarasota resident and award-winning actor, writer, teacher and director Ann Morrison is bringing her newly created solo cabaret show, “Merrily From CenterStage,” to Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City on May 17. See an exclusive preview on May 7 in Sarasota.
Choral Artists of Sarasota presents an exclusive Sarasota preview of "Ann Morrison: Merrily From Center Stage,” on May 7.
Her show includes insights and never-before-heard tales of “Merrily We Roll Along” from the perspective of her award-winning character, Mary Flynn. Forty years later and a few years wiser, in her signature playful and heartfelt style, Morrison reprises the Stephen Sondheim songs she had the honor of introducing to the world.
“We’re very grateful Ann offered to give Sarasota fans a sneak peek — and to do it as a fundraiser for Choral Artists,” says Holt. “Music theater lovers should relish the opportunity to hear her insights into the creative genius of Stephen Sondheim as well as experience the joy and enthusiasm she brings to all her performances. She’s immensely talented and we anticipate a wonderful evening ahead.”
Ann Morrison has been an award-winning actor, writer, teacher and director for more than 40 years. As an actress, she performed on Broadway in Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along." She performed off-Broadway in the musical “Goblin Market,” and was an original cast member of “Forbidden Broadway.” Nationally she has performed in “Sondheim on Sondheim,” “Into the Woods,” “Peter Pan,” “Guys & Dolls,” “Cabaret,” and many more. As a solo artist, Morrison has performed cabaret at major venues across the country, most recently at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City. She won Best Actress for her solo play, “Linda Lovely Goes to Broadway” at the United Solo Festival in New York, and appeared there again with her solo play, “Word Painting: Soliloquies Around an Easel.” Morrison is the co-founder/artistic director of SaraSolo Productions, helping to develop and celebrate solo theater artists. She plays herself in the 2017 documentary “Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened.” For more information, visit www.annmorrsion.net.
