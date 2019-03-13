See colorful Florida landscapes at new art exhibit

Popular acrylic painter, Larry Palmer, will exhibit a series of colorful Florida landscapes at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Gallery, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte during the month of March. Palmer’s work has been exhibited Internationally as well as here in the U.S. Most recently his work has appeared at the Visual Art Center in Punta Gorda, Harborside Event Center, Punta Gorda Airport and the new Charlotte Arts Gallery at Town Center Mall.
Also exhibiting 3D work will be Michelle McCarthy of Firefly Design Studio. McCarthy creates beads, pendents, jewelry and functional pottery. Her work can also be found at several other places including Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay, Ivy’s Attic in Englewood, the Visual Art Center in Punta Gorda as well as Etsy.
The public is invited to meet the artists and view the exhibit at a reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 16, at the UU Fellowship Gallery. Light refreshments will be served. For more information call 941-627-4303.
